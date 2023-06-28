Tartu's Car Free Avenue opens on Thursday

Tartu's Car Free Avenue will open on Thursday evening, coinciding with the Tartu City Day gala concert.

For the next month, Vabaduse puistee will be closed to traffic from the market to Kaasild Bridge allowing pedestrians to make the best use of the city space.

There will be a water games area, a carousel, a library with a reading area, climbing walls and other attractions. Street furniture from previous years will also return.

A cultural program will take place throughout July, with concerts on Thursdays, exercise days on Fridays, and family days on Saturdays.

Reket, Ivo Linna & Supernova, Bedwetters, Daniel Levi bänd, Estonian Voices and several other artists will perform this summer.

The month ends with the Tartu Food and Wine Festival on August 4-6.

The program can be found here (link in Estonian).

