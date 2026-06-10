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Tallinn Social Democrats want free city museum admission for kids

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Tallinn city councilmember Natalie Mets (SDE).
Tallinn city councilmember Natalie Mets (SDE). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Tallinn Social Democrats want to make city museums free for children and teens 18 and under, with the proposal up for city council debate Thursday.

The initiative, submitted in early May, aims to boost youth museum access by removing cost barriers, making museum visits a more regular part of young people's lives.

Bill author Natalie Mets, a member of Tallinn City Council's opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) group, said high prices are one reason young people aren't visiting museums more often.

She noted that after the Ministry of Education and Research decided schools were no longer allowed to charge families for required field trips, museum attendance by kids ages 7–18 has dropped 30 percent.

"Museums aren't just a learning environment; they can also be somewhere youth can explore and spend quality free time," Mets said, noting they're an alternative to hanging out with friends at malls or on random park benches.

"It's a good environment for young people to develop their critical thinking and broaden their worldview," she continued. "It's the city's job to provide kids, youth and in fact all residents with meaningful and enriching things to do."

Mets estimated the policy would cost museums up to €1.5 million a year in lost admission revenue, but argued this should be seen as an investment rather than an expense.

City officials float free Thursdays pilot

She also admitted she does not expect the proposal to pass, noting it has already faced resistance in committee discussions.

City cultural officials have instead suggested a pilot "Youth Thursdays" ("Noorte neljapäevad") program, which would offer minors free admission to city museums on Thursdays.

Mets said that compromise still counts as progress.

"That's at least some kind of win," she acknowledged. "It shows everyone must understand that a measure like this would do more good than bad."

If adopted, the policy would apply to Tallinn's eight city museums. The city estimates about 70,000 residents fall into the target age group, with museum admission averaging around €7.

A full rollout could mean nearly €1.5 million annually in city-compensated revenue for museums.

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