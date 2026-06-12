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Tallinn City Council holds its longest sitting to date

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Tallinn City Council.
Tallinn City Council. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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The Tallinn City Council's final regular session before the summer recess lasted 14 hours and 17 minutes, likely making it the longest session in the council's history.

The City Council session began at 3 p.m. on Thursday and ended at 5:17 a.m. on Friday.

The previous record was set in June 2022 when a City Council session lasted nearly 13 consecutive hours — from 4:04 p.m. until 5:04 a.m. the following day.

The council's agenda included a total of 28 items, among them issues related to the budget, social policy, city governance, real estate and planning.

The council approved Tallinn's supplementary budget for 2026, which adjusts the city's projected revenues, expenditures and investments in line with updated forecasts and budget implementation to date. Under the supplementary budget, city revenues and expenditures will both increase by €11.3 million, bringing Tallinn's revised 2026 budget to €1.314 billion.

The council majority (Center Party and Isamaa) did not support several opposition-sponsored draft resolutions, including proposals to establish a framework for electricity price subsidies, create a temporary committee to investigate Russian influence activities in Tallinn, exempt Tallinn residents from the requirement to validate tickets on public transportation and introduce free admission to city museums for children and young people.

The next regular session will take place on September 3.

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Editor: Marcus Turovski

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