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Kaarel Oja: The first 100 days of Tallinn city government as a cautionary tale

Opinion
Kaarel Oja.
Kaarel Oja. Source: Tallinn city government
Opinion

The optimist in me thinks that Tallinn has survived all kinds of times and will get through the present as well. The pessimist in me, however, worries that all of this is merely practice — trials in running the country, writes Kaarel Oja.

A large ship turns slowly. At first, you don't even notice that the course has changed. The inertia is great, the horizon wide on every side. And even when the ship is already slowing, the captain says nothing clear, barely even shows himself; attention drifts, let alone any sense of danger.

Rumors that once again something long planned will be scrapped or that an experienced crew member will leave (or be forced to leave) briefly capture attention, but… in the big picture, it makes no difference — we're drifting anyway.

But that is self-deception. Setting both the course and the speed, unlocking the door to all reserves is a decision the captain has made. A decision he could just as well have not made. And unfortunately, the moment when we bitterly regret it will inevitably arrive. The captain's only hope is that by then he will no longer be responsible.

The first hundred days of Tallinn's city government are exactly that kind of story — a story of a drifting ship, a headless chicken, an amorphous blur, populism devoid of any worldview.

In the short term, decisions are made that make things comfortable (for themselves). Long-term processes are simply put on hold. No one looks further ahead than two years. Empty slogans are used to mask the lack of perspective, likely to convince themselves as well.

In the morning, dogmas about sound finances and responsibility are preached; by evening, Tallinn's budget is pushed into an unprecedented deficit. In front of the camera, more children are called for; behind closed doors, decisions are made to close schools and halt the construction of kindergartens.

Yes, we will get free kindergarten, but with that same pen, the availability of kindergarten places is crossed out. In the case of Tallinn Hospital, Liivalaia tänav and dozens of other projects, it is said loudly that they must be reconsidered and better plans made — yet no funding is allocated for this until 2030, not even for drafting a plan.

It is somewhat symbolic that exactly on the hundredth day in office, Mayor Peeter Raudsepp presented the budget strategy — his vision for Tallinn over the next four years. He presented a document where fixed costs have been replaced with an open-ended bill, where education investments are cut in half compared to before, where a new plan for Tallinn's hospitals should be outlined, yet in the investment line the figures read "0," then "0," then "0" and finally "0."

Overall, before our eyes unfolds yet another chapter of populism. There is plenty of talk, little action and no connection between the two. The revenue side of the budget is left as a concern for the future, while on the expenditure side, a busload of party affiliates is promptly put on generous city salaries.

The rhetoric speaks of Estonian language and identity; in practice, the Ukrainian flag is taken down in city districts and a pro-Russian propagandist is hired. In the news, it is said that the purpose of a certain foundation must be analyzed, yet at the meeting a veteran politician with a history of bribery is appointed to its supervisory board.

The optimist in me thinks that Tallinn has survived all kinds of times and will get through this as well. While the standstill is baffling and money is being burned, there seems to be neither the capacity nor the skill for truly serious blunders. The pessimist in me, however, worries that all of this is merely practice — trial runs in governing the state.

After all, Tallinn's mayor is always very flattered when he is referred to as the next finance minister. And that, considering everything above, would be a much stronger brew, with stakes many times higher. That is why it is worth paying attention to what we are being warned about right now.

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Editor: Marcus Turovski

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