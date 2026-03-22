Tallinn coalition appoints party members to company boards

Tallinn's Isamaa and Center coalition is filling the supervisory boards of city-owned companies and foundations with its own party members, including one who has been convicted of accepting a bribe, newspaper Õhtuleht wrote on Sunday.

On March 17, Tallinn Mayor Peeter Raudsepp (Isamaa) issued an order to update the supervisory boards of the city's companies and foundations at the end of the month.

Among the more notable changes, Isamaa chairman Urmas Reinsalu will join the supervisory board of Tallinna Vesi.

Center Party member Ester Tuiksoo has been nominated to the supervisory board of the Tallinn Business Incubators. In 2014, the Supreme Court found her guilty of accepting a bribe in the so-called land exchange case.

Vladimir Svet, a member of the Social Democratic Party faction in the city council, told Õhtuleht the city government's decision shows a return to the old, well-known Edgar Savisaar-era approach, where people are appointed to supervisory boards based on their usefulness.

"Everyone can judge for themselves how much of an expert in business Tuiksoo is, who, in my opinion, did not even stand [for election] in Tallinn, and Reinsalu, who speaks every day about Tallinn's water supply," Svet said sarcastically.

Svet said the new order reverses the previous city council's approach to appointing politically unaffiliated specialists as supervisory board members of the capital's companies and foundations.

According to the city government's order, the supervisory board of Tallinn City Transport will include Lauri Laats (Center), Veiko Lukmann (Isamaa), Alo Ivask and Liivar Luts. Tallinn Development companies will include Center members Simmo Saar and Enno Tamm, as well as two Isamaa members, Ivar Piirsalu and Jaanus Karilaid (Isamaa).

Read more in Õhtuleht.

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