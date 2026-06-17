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Report: Key Tallinn decisions made by small inner circle

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Mihhail Kõlvart.
Mihhail Kõlvart. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
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Although Tallinn Mayor Peeter Raudsepp (Isamaa) officially leads the city, many insiders and citizens consider City Council Chairman and Center Party leader Kõlvart the true ruler.

Every Friday at 2 p.m. in Tallinn, the eight-member Center Party and Isamaa coalition council secretly meets in City Council Chairman Mihhail Kõlvart's office to make the capital's most critical political decisions, writes Eesti Ekspress.

The elite governing group prioritizes political stability above all else, operating entirely away from the public eye without publishing meeting agendas or discussion summaries.

Raudsepp, described by municipal officials as an extremely calm leader, prefers to delegate responsibilities like a corporate executive. In contrast, Kõlvart remains deeply involved in administrative details and regularly attends the Monday city government cabinet sessions.

The Tallinn City Council building. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

While opposition politicians claim that all legislative proposals must pass through Kõlvart, he maintains that his presence simply ensures efficient management calibration. Other influential figures in the municipal hierarchy include mayoral bureau chief Karl Sander Kase and former Prime Minister Juhan Parts, who serves as a senior advisor (both Isamaa).

According to their current coalition agreement, the two partner parties plan to swap the mayoral and council chair positions following the upcoming parliamentary elections.

"Starting in March 2027, things will begin to change as elections approach and many city officials run for office," Eesti Ekspress journalist Sulev Vedler said on an ERR broadcast Wednesday. "With the two governing parties currently enjoying strong support, several members could move into parliament or government roles. That would trigger a major reshuffle in Tallinn's city administration, bringing in new figures."

Meanwhile, ordinary citizens frequently fail to distinguish between the two leaders, constantly approaching Kõlvart on the street to resolve everyday municipal issues, Eesti Ekspress says.

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Editor: Argo Ideon

Source: Eesti Ekspress, ERR radio

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