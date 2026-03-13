Former Tallinn Reform boss quits party over Kristen Michal 'micromanagement'

Former Tallinn deputy mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere has left the coalition Reform Party, accusing party leader and Prime Minister Kristen Michal of indecision and micromanagement.

Pere, 40, who was also the Reform Party's Tallinn chapter leader, announced Friday he was leaving, five years almost to the day after joining the party.

"I have wanted to stand by my actions and take responsibility for my mistakes. My biggest mistake was going along with Kristen Michal's plans. I find the combination of Michal's indecisiveness and micromanagement incomprehensible. I do not believe in running a country or a team in that way," Pere wrote in a letter.

Pere also issued a pre-emptive rebuke to the letter being leaked by anyone. "I hope that party members are able to refrain from slander and rumors. I have no desire to speak publicly on this topic or give interviews. If the letter leaks, you can look for the leaker among yourselves," he wrote.

Pere also contrasted Michal's leadership of the party with that of former leader and current High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, saying that during her time "the party had a reputation for being competent and practical, professional and bold."

Pere said he has no plans to join another party; he did not clarify whether he will remain as a Tallinn city councilor. He declined to provide further comment on the matter to ERR.

Kristen Michal posted briefly on social media to address the issue. He stated separations come in different flavors, all of which hould be handled with dignity.

"I thank Pärtel-Peeter Pere for his thoughts and efforts regarding urban space issues in Tallinn and wish him success in the future. I will not be getting into any mutual reproach contest; we also just spoke on the phone, and, similarly to Pärtel, I have nothing more to comment on this matter other than to wish him well and happiness going forward," the prime minister wrote, also congratulating Pere on a new addition to his family.

Pere at heart of summer 2025 spat which saw Reform leave Tallinn coalition

Pere was last summer a key figure in a dispute which led to the collapse of the four-party coalition in Tallinn. He quit the city government, ostensibly over the issue of kindergarten fees. A day later Reform left the coalition as a whole, leaving the Social Democrats (SDE), Isamaa and Eesti 200 in office.

The four-party alliance had been in office since April 2024 and was seen as an alternative to Center Party dominance in the capital. However, following the October 2025 local elections, Center re-entered office in Tallinn, in coalition with Isamaa.

While Pere came in for criticism over his actions last summer, both from his own party and SDE and Eesti 200, both he and Michal had denied any direct involvement from the prime minister in the breakdown of the Tallinn coalition. However, in his letter the implication is Pere is stating that the prime minister did play an important role in the coalition collapse.

Pere's replacement as Reform Party Tallinn chair Õnne Pillak said Pere's departure was news to her, and was unable to say whether he would leave the Tallinn City Council or stay on as an independent.

Pere ran in the Kesklinn district in the autumn local elections, polling 360 votes, enough to win a seat.

Commercial register data shows he joined the Reform Party on March 13, 2021, as noted, leaving exactly five years later. He had been elected chairman of the Reform Party's Tallinn district in January 2024.

His policy focuses while deputy mayor had included cycle lanes and cycling in the capital.

Editor's note: This piece was updated to include comment from Kristen Michal.

