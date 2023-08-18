Estonia's 15th garlic festival to take place in Kuremaa on Saturday

Estonia's 15th annual garlic festival is set to take place this Saturday, August 19, in Kuremaa, Jõgeva County, with vendors traveling from all across the country to sell garlic. During this year's event, more than ten tonnes of garlic will be put on sale.

According to Raul Soodla, a member of the festival's organizing committee, this year's garlic harvest has been good and almost two hundred sellers have registered to participate in the event. The aim of the festival is also to showcase a wide variety of dishes made using garlic.

"While last year we offered the novel specialty of ice cream made from garlic, this year, for the first time, everyone will be able to taste garlic coffee," Soodla said.

He added that festival will also feature black garlic, which has a sweeter, earthier taste than regular garlic and does not leave a strong smell in the mouth after eating.

The festival also provided the opportunity for garlic producers to exchange ideas, by for example, learning about new growing and cultivating techniques. "Garlic growing is gaining popularity in Estonia and or local products are easily able to compete with foreign ones," said Soodla. "Ours tend to be milder."

Those planning to attend are invited to bring along their own home-grown garlic to show off to the panel of judges, who will preside over a competition to determine the biggest and best garlic on display at the festival.

The festival will also feature live music from Estonian artists, including legendary singer Ivo Linna, who will perform on the main stage with the band Supernova.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. More information can be found here and here.

