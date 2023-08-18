Estonia's 15th garlic festival to take place in Kuremaa on Saturday

News
Garlic.
Garlic. Source: ERR
News

Estonia's 15th annual garlic festival is set to take place this Saturday, August 19, in Kuremaa, Jõgeva County, with vendors traveling from all across the country to sell garlic. During this year's event, more than ten tonnes of garlic will be put on sale.

According to Raul Soodla, a member of the festival's organizing committee, this year's garlic harvest has been good and almost two hundred sellers have registered to participate in the event. The aim of the festival is also to showcase a wide variety of dishes made using garlic.

"While last year we offered the novel specialty of ice cream made from garlic, this year, for the first time, everyone will be able to taste garlic coffee," Soodla said.

He added that festival will also feature black garlic, which has a sweeter, earthier taste than regular garlic and does not leave a strong smell in the mouth after eating.

The festival also provided the opportunity for garlic producers to exchange ideas, by for example, learning about new growing and cultivating techniques. "Garlic growing is gaining popularity in Estonia and or local products are easily able to compete with foreign ones," said Soodla. "Ours tend to be milder."

Those planning to attend are invited to bring along their own home-grown garlic to show off to the panel of judges, who will preside over a competition to determine the biggest and best garlic on display at the festival.

The festival will also feature live music from Estonian artists, including legendary singer Ivo Linna, who will perform on the main stage with the band Supernova.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. More information can be found here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:10

University of Tartu to hold regular elections for new deans in October

13:47

Employers union: Planned car tax rationale disconcertingly vague

13:42

Albert Tamm in second place after disc golf European championships day two

13:35

Estonian movie 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' put forward for next year's Oscars

13:14

Climate minister: Current car tax model does not meet environmental aims

12:45

Haapsalu heritage zone both expanding and being made more flexible

12:10

Estonia's 15th garlic festival to take place in Kuremaa on Saturday

11:37

Feature: Good enough to quit competition

11:01

Henri Arras: Traffic jams, few parking spaces and low physical activity

10:20

Climate minister makes changes to Tallinn Airport's supervisory board

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

17.08

Estonia to ask Latvia about Salacgriva Bridge

17.08

Estonian MFA recommends avoiding crowds in Sweden

17.08

Kallas: Disturbing when a woman's only value is how many children she has

13.08

Gallery: The Weeknd brings high energy to Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

17.08

Narva wants four streets to retain names of Red Army soldiers

16.08

Weak Russian ruble encouraging cross-border trade in Estonia's border town

17.08

Baltic home loan interest rates highest in EU

17.08

Russia, Belarus residents in Estonia vote ban affects almost 69,000 people

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: