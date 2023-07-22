Close to 100 vendors offer street food at Haapsalu festival

A two-day food festival started in the Western Estonian town of Haapsalu Friday, and attracted close to 100 street food sellers, along with plenty of hungry guests.

The line of vendors' stalls stretched around half-a-kilometer through Haapsalu's old town, while sellers had traveled from as far afield as Finland, Lithuania and Latvia, as well as other parts of Estonia.

Many visitors came from outside the town, too.

"We spotted some very good shashlik on sale," said on, Kairi, who had come from the island of Hiiumaa.

"They have lamb, chicken and pork - totally Georgian flavors," she went on.

Sweet foodstuffs on offer included donuts. We didn't buy them for ourselves," another festival-goer, Tõnu, from Lihula, claimed.

"We bought donuts with pink sugar and caramel shavings, for the kids," he added.

The Suur Haapsalu Toidutänav food festival is taking place in Haapsalu, for the second time.

