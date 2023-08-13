Nearly 50 homes take part in Haapsalu cafes day

Kodukohvikute päev in Haapsalu.
Kodukohvikute päev in Haapsalu. Source: ERR
Homes and organizations in Haapsalu opened their doors at the weekend for the Western Estonian town's inaugural cafes day (Kohvikutepäev) ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamer" reported Saturday, with nearly 50 pop-up cafes offering coffee, cakes and more.

The home cafes were to be found throughout Haapsalu and outside the town itself. While quite a common event in Estonia generally, the cafes day was held for the first time in Haapsalu.

One of the cafes was provided by the Ridala church, whose pastor, Küllike Valk, told AK that opening a cafe to the public was an extension of what the church congregation does most weekends in any case. "Our congregation is like one big family," she said.

"When we get together, we set out the table, and when friends come to visit, we certainly set the table. Everyone makes something and brings it with them, which is how these delicacies have come together."

The food and drink on offer, under the eaves of the church tower, was inspired by the location, and Pastori Plähmakas ("Pastor's snack") and Vöörmündri Krõbedik ("Lay preacher's crumble") were among the items on the menu.

Meanwhile at Aljaste Pesa ("The Aljaste's nest"), a family-run pop-up cafe, three generations of one family offered some good fare, with guests coming from as far afield as Kohila, Rapla County.

Kodukohvikute päev in Haapsalu. Source: ERR

The Aljaste family were up till late Friday evening getting ready, but satisfied customers made it all pay off, Birgit Aljaste told AK.

Meanwhile at the SEE Theater on Vaba 10, the pop-up cafe served up retro 80s fare at its "Vikero" canteen, including potatoes, macaroni, mince meat sauce (Hakklihakaste), Pikkpoiss (a type of meatloaf) and pancakes with jam.

The cafes day in Haapsalu continued on Sunday.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera', reporter Juhan Hepner.

