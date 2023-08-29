Gallery: Tartu Vanemuine Theater's 154th season opens with home cafés day

On Saturday, theater and food lovers in Tartu were given the chance to treat themselves to a delicious array of drinks and snacks at eight home cafés. The cafés were opened up in the Vanemuine area for one day only.

The event kicked off with a live performance from members of the Vanemuine Orchestra and their musician friends at the courtyard café in the "Puu- und Plekihoov Café." The biggest hit on the menu was the Ukrainian borsch, while the tempting selection of pastries also proved popular with the punters. The music continued throughout the day thanks to a number of different ensembles.

Elsewhere, ticketing staff from the Vanemuine handed out theater passes and introduced this season's repertoire at the "Kitzburger Café," where the freshly grilled burgers were a box office smash.

Visitors to the "Christmas Café "could try a special Christmas brew and munch on gingerbread for dessert. There was even an out-of-season appearance from Santa Claus himself, who arrived from the North Pole by sleigh, presents in hand.

Gourmet soups topped the bill at the "Opera Orchestra Artists' Café Müürgel." Visitors were given the opportunity to hear about the history of the listed building where the café was located, while enjoying a beautiful view of Tartu from the terrace.

Pies were the order of the day at the "Pirukate Peaproov" Café, with musical accompaniment provided by long-time Vanemuine Symphony Orchestra conductor Margus Kits alongside Aivar Eimra, Anna Šulitšenko and Kersti Perandi.

Bringing things right up to date was the "Barbieland" café, where guests could step into a fantasy world filled with balloons and pink costumes. Pink pancakes, hot dogs and a delicious cake all won the acclaim of Barbieland's guests. There was even a live concert on the roof from Oliver Timmusk of the Vanemuine Opera Orchestra, accompanied by Hedi Maaroos.

In the courtyard of the Vanemuise Small House (Vanemuise väike maja) building was the "Emperor's New Clothes Café." The culinary delights on offer included bread with grilled meat and homemade lemonade.

In the "Kunksmoor Teahouse," guests were treated to delicious food made by Vanemuine opera singers and their friends and families. The entertainment was laid on by the team behind the production "Kunksmoor and Captain Trumm" ("Kunksmoor ja capten Trumm"), which is due to premiere on September 9, 2023 at the Tartu Theater House (Teatri Kodu).

Proceeds from the café are to be donated to the Children's Fund of the Tartu University Hospital (Tartu Ülikooli Kliinikum).

