Gallery: Song Festival Grounds host street food festival

News
Tallinn Food Truck Festival 2023.
Open gallery
72 photos
News

A street food fair held at the Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) not only attracted crowds but also saw awards handed out to participants.

The Bao foodtruck, which had made the trip from neighboring Latvia, turned out to be the most exciting in appearance, judges found, while the Kohalik truck from closer to home, in Tallinn, was chosen as the tastiest place to eat. 

Over 50 food vendors from Estonia and beyond took part in the Tallinn food truck festival this year, over the two days it was running.

Other attractions (see gallery) included a burger eating competition, amusement rides, a mini zoo and music performances.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

lihtsad uudised

global estonian report

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:26

Estonian Lutheran Church removes Jaan Tammsalu from his teaching position

17:52

Spanish air defenses to remain in Estonia longer

17:41

Spontaneous anchorage in Estonian waters could pose environmental threat

17:07

Reform members try to block extraordinary joint select committee sitting Updated

16:59

Kaja Kallas scandal: The story so far Updated

16:55

Daily: Stray dog originally spotted in Pärnu turns up in Lääne-Viru County

16:22

Gallery: Song Festival Grounds host street food festival

15:58

Kallas: ISS did not ask me about haulage to Russia

15:57

Kaja Kallas saga continues to gain traction in international media

15:37

Government classifies budget cuts working documents Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16:59

Kaja Kallas scandal: The story so far Updated

09:12

FSA fines LHV Pank close to €1 million

28.08

Kallas: No confidence motion will clarify exactly what I'm being accused of

28.08

Prime minister not to appear before Riigikogu committees on Metaprint case

07:57

Some of Kallas' €350,000 loan to husband invested in Stark Warehousing

28.08

Bolt hits out at parking of its e-scooters on pedestrian traffic islands

28.08

Rail Baltic CEO: Tallinn's wishes also factor in airport tram service halt

08:49

Newspaper editorials: Kaja Kallas is undermining Estonian democracy

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: