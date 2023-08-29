Gallery: Song Festival Grounds host street food festival

A street food fair held at the Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) not only attracted crowds but also saw awards handed out to participants.

The Bao foodtruck, which had made the trip from neighboring Latvia, turned out to be the most exciting in appearance, judges found, while the Kohalik truck from closer to home, in Tallinn, was chosen as the tastiest place to eat.

Over 50 food vendors from Estonia and beyond took part in the Tallinn food truck festival this year, over the two days it was running.

Other attractions (see gallery) included a burger eating competition, amusement rides, a mini zoo and music performances.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!