Live Nation promoter: Summer concerts exceeded all expectations

The Weeknd plays the Tallinna lauluväljak, Saturday, August 12, 2023.
Major concerts in Tallinn in summer exceeded all expectations in their popularity and point the way to more events, a spokesperson for promoters Live Nation says.

Appearing on Raadio 2's Andres Oja show, Live Nation promoter Raimond Põldmaa reflected on the successful summer.

Live Nation organized two major concerts at Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) on back-to-back weekends in August. Veteran British band Depeche Mode were followed by Canadian superstar The Weeknd.

"Both concerts went well beyond expectations," confirmed Põldmaa.

Põldmaa said that the fact that The Weeknd's date in particular sold out very rapidly was evidence of the great interest in Estonia in the major and newest stars globally

"To be honest, prior to the announcement [of the concert], we were nervous about whether he would be known here, whether there would be interest," Põldmaa said.

Around 55,000 people attended The Weeknd's concert, on August 12.

Depeche Mode's Tallinn concert a week earlier also went well, attracting around 40,000. "Ticket sales were twice as high as in Finland, where the concert was unfortunately canceled," Põldmaa went on.

Bad weather conditions put paid to the Helsinki date the next day.

As to future bookings, Põldmaa said that "it's always a bit of a lottery, whether something will succeed or not."

"But we'll try; we live in hope."

Korean "K-Pop" star BI is due to come to Tallinn as promoted by Live Nation, and will be the first K-Pop act to play in Tallinn, Põldmaa said.

Again, any worries about a lack of interest were dispelled by the concert almost being sold out already.

Renowned classical crossover vocal group II Divo will perform in Tallinn, he added, as will this year's Eurovision winner Loreen (Sweden), French singer Pomme and heavy metal band Fear Factory.

In the case of The Weeknd concert in August, large numbers of fans from countries both to the South (Lithuania, Latvia) and North (Finland) of Estonia came to Tallinn.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maiken Tiits

Source: R2 'Andres Oja' show.

