Gallery: The Weeknd brings high energy to Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

news
The Weeknd plays the Tallinna lauluväljak, Saturday, August 12, 2023.
Open gallery
28 photos
news

Superstar Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd performed before a sell-out crowd of over 55,000 enthusiastic fans at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds (Tallinna lauluväljak) Saturday night, when the weather remained clear and warm.

Part of his "After Hours Til Dawn" tour, which began in June, the high-energy show lasted nearly two hours – following all-North American support shows from hip hop producer Mike Dean (US) and rapper Kaytranda (Canada) – meaning gates opened at 4 p.m. to a rush of mostly young people intent on getting a good spot.

The Weeknd himself did not appear on stage until 9.30 p.m., bedecked in his trademark silver mask, which he removed around halfway into the concert, while the set design included a giant full moon suspended from a gantry above the crowd, an even more imposing silver figurine (see gallery) and a futuristic cityscape backdrop.

The Weeknd performed both some of his most well-known hits and tracks from his five studio albums, including the most recent release, last year's Dawn FM.

Though there was no encore, the entire extravaganza didn't come to an end until around 11.30 p.m., while traffic getting away from the song festival grounds and environs was gridlocked for some time.

Large numbers of fans had traveled from Lithuania, Latvia and also Finland, to attend.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, was born in Toronto in 1990 to Ethiopian parents, who had emigrated to Canada. His career began relatively anonymously via YouTube, where he started releasing music in 2009 in the early days of that site's existence. Influenced by Prince and Michael Jackson among others, collaborations so far include with Daft Punk, Drake and Ariana Grande. He has sold over 75 million records worldwide so far.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:08

Record number of accordion players gather on Saaremaa

13:54

Daily: Estonian supercar sets Porsche Ring track record

13:31

Tallinn Ironman competitor dies after being hospitalized

12:56

Average speed cameras start work on Latvian roads next week

12:29

Gallery: The Weeknd brings high energy to Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

12:26

Gallery: Setomaa Treski festival day one

12:02

Gallery: British and Irish Isles focus of this year's Viru Folk Festival

11:54

Science academy chief on Pere Sihtkapital controversy: Case 'regrettable'

11:47

Pere Sihtkapital chief: We accept mistake and are working towards solution

12.08

Communicating with the state gets faster

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.08

Estonia now UK military's largest overseas deployment worldwide

12.08

Dean of Tartu University: My actions were wrong

12.08

Isamaa foundation conducts unethical survey on behalf of Tartu University

12.08

Part of tram lines to return to service in September, some October

07.08

Poland planning biggest military parade since Cold War era

11.08

Unpleasant smell in North Tallinn stronger this summer

12.08

Stories of Tartu students' prison published after years of research

11.08

Estonia busts truck carrying almost 1 million illegal cigarettes

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: