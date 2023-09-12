Gallery: Sixth Station Narva festival

The sixth Station Narva festival took place in the eastern border town over the weekend.

The event was opened with a concert featuring the Narva symphony orchestra (Narva Linna Sümfooniaorkester), together with singer Ott Lepland and Inga Tislar.

Other artists included London-based Saudia Arabian DJ Nooriyah, GØK2, a a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer from Turkey, but based in Estonia, French dance music group Acid Arab, Swedish rap duo Deki Alem and Ukrainian artist Ivan Dorn.

Free open concerts, an opinion festival, exhibitions and other events took place within the festival framework.

The first Station Narva festival was held in 2018 and featured U.K. trip-hop artist Tricky.

--

