Gallery: NOËP plays to over 10,000 at Tallinn's A. Le Coq Arena

News
NOËP and support in concert at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, Saturday, September 2, 2023.
Open gallery
75 photos
Saturday's concert in Tallinn featuring artist NOËP sold over 10,000 tickets which, the artist himself says, makes it the biggest-selling gig by a domestic performer over the past 30 years.

NOËP, real name Andres Kõpper, most recently released an album titled "Move Your Feet," in February.

Whereas the Song Festival Grounds are usually reserved, so far as rock concerts go, for the really big international acts, NOËP came close to that in playing the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, also known as the Lilleküla Stadium and the main national sports venue, with a capacity of over 14,000.

Indeed, Saturday's concert had been postponed from August 19, due to a UEFA Europa Conference League clash between FC Flora and FCV Farul Constanta taking place on that date.

NOËP was supported by two similarly major domestic performers: Last year's Eurovision entry, Alika, and folk-rock act Trad.Attack!

NOËP's latest album "Move Your Feet" was released on February 14 this year and is inspired by various podcasts, interviews and clips as seen on social media

A previous album, 2021's "No Man Is An Island", netted four titles at the Estonian Music Awards

Over the years, NOËP has amassed more than 60 million listens on the Spotify platform with his creations.

A gold disc earned in Italy at the end of last year, with the song "Fk This Up", has played a major role here.

Large crowds leaving the gig led to a certain amount of congestion in and near the stadium, with an unusually large number of people taking Elron trains from the nearby Lilleküla halt, portal Delfi reports.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kaspar Viilup

Source: ERR Menu, Delfi

Gallery: NOËP plays to over 10,000 at Tallinn's A. Le Coq Arena

