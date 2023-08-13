Ultima Thule and friends perform in memory of Riho Sibul

Veteran Estonian rockers Ultima Thule gave a concert Thursday evening, in memory of band member and guitarist Riho Sibul, who died last November.

The gig, titled "Riho Sibul 65. Lennelda priiks", came as part of the ongoing Birgitta festival, which takes place mostly in the Pirita Convent (Pirita klooster) in Tallinn.

Thursday would have been Sibul's 65th birthday.

Thursday marked the first time Ultima Thule had played at the Brigitta festival since 2006.

The band were joined on stage by Tõnis Mägi, who sung with the band in the past, singers Tanel Padar and Robert Linna, Canadian bluesman Dave Rotundo, and others.

Riho Sibul passed away at his home in Tallinn last November at the age of 64.

