Gallery: British and Irish Isles focus of this year's Viru Folk Festival

The 16th edition of the Viru Folk Festival started Friday in the picturesque coastal village of Käsmu, Lääne-Viru County.

This year's theme is the folk music and culture of the British and Irish Isles.

Over 40 acts are performing on seven stages across the three-day festival, nearly a third of them – 14 in total – from the countries in focus this year: Ireland, Scotland, England, and also the Isle of Man, as well as some countries well outside the British and Irish archipelago, even from as far afield as Australia.

Headliner Nathan "Wellerman" Evans (Scotland) performed on the main stage on Friday.

Estonian band Untsakad on Friday also performed in effect as a tribute band to Irish legends The Dubliners.

Estonian ensemble Dagö performed Saturday, with an extended lineup, marking its 25th anniversary as a band, and joined by the Tuljak mixed choir and the orchestra Saku Mandoliinid.

The festival continues Sunday.

