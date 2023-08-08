Urban space festival highlights Tartu's 'wastelands and voids'

An installation in Karlova.
An installation in Karlova. Source: Fotomorgaana
Tartu's "wastelands and voids" will be the main focus of this year's international Urban Festival UIT which takes place later this month.

"Urban Pauses" is the theme of the four-day event and artists looked at green spaces between buildings and on the outskirts of Estonia's second-biggest city.

Artists explored the impact and meaning of urban pauses in the city space, the organizers said.

"These are transitional and untamed places, which at first glance seem to lack function, but nevertheless are valuable as they are," a statement said.

The festival runs August 16-19 and features nine installations by artists from Estonia, Poland, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, and Italy.

The organizers said the event encourages people to use public spaces and contemplate the different ways towns and cities can be made cosier and more diverse,

The name UIT derives from the Estonian word "uitama", meaning to wander.

Many of the events have free admission and take place around Tartu.

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Helen Wright

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

