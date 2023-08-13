Gallery: Setomaa Treski festival day one

Treski Music Festival day one.
The first half of August is high season for festivals and outdoor events in Estonia, and this year has been no exception, including this weekend's Treski Festival in Setomaa, southeastern Estonia.

The festival runs three days, Friday to Sunday.

Acts including Ewert and The Two Dragons and Frankie Animal took the stage Friday, while Trad.Attack! were among the performers on day two, Saturday.

Latvian world music group Tautumeitas appeared Saturday.

As well as the music, festival-goers could sample the offerings at a book yurt, have a sauna, an ice bath, engage in tree-climbing or even observe a traditional Seto wedding which took place nearby on the Saturday.

--

Editor: Kerttu Kaldoja, Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Menu

