Finnish Eurovision star Käärijä to perform in Setomaa this June

On June 15, Käärijä, who represented Finland at last year's Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, is set to perform a live show in Treski, Setomaa.

"This year, Treski and I had a dream - to organize a concert by an international star," said Jalmar Vabarna, founder of Treski and the event's main organizer.

"Last summer, no afterparty was complete without Käärijä's music. Of course, we are expecting a great show, and we are sure to have some fantastic Estonian artists on stage too," Vabarna added.

Käärijä came second in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Cha Cha Cha," which is currently the most listened-to Finnish song on a number of streaming platforms.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!