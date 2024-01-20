X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Finnish Eurovision star Käärijä to perform in Setomaa this June

News
Käärijä at Flex Fest.
Käärijä at Flex Fest. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

On June 15, Käärijä, who represented Finland at last year's Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, is set to perform a live show in Treski, Setomaa.

"This year, Treski and I had a dream - to organize a concert by an international star," said Jalmar Vabarna, founder of Treski and the event's main organizer.

"Last summer, no afterparty was complete without Käärijä's music. Of course, we are expecting a great show, and we are sure to have some fantastic Estonian artists on stage too," Vabarna added.

Käärijä came second in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Cha Cha Cha," which is currently the most listened-to Finnish song on a number of streaming platforms.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:30

Europe's largest sticker exhibition to open on Tartu city bus

14:36

Ukrainian artist Viktoria Berezina opens new exhibition in Tartu

13:52

Finnish Eurovision star Käärijä to perform in Setomaa this June

13:14

MPs rattled over president's Anniversary of the Republic reception snub

12:17

More jobseekers increases competition on Estonia's labor market

11:20

ERR in Erbil: Estonian soldiers protect military advisers and provide advice

10:41

U.S. general: We tell the Iraqi government their bases are being attacked

10:03

40,000 cubic meters of snow removed from Tallinn streets this week

09:10

Snow sculptures inspired by Alaskan wildlife built in Mustamäe

08:28

Estonia's low pension replacement rate could fall further in future

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.01

Estonia to build 600 bunkers along Russian border

18.01

Estonia forcing Russian head of church to leave the country by February 6

18.01

Estonia to return gold treasure seized on the border to Ukraine

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.01

Think tank: Putin tough talk on Estonia groundwork for 'future escalation'

19.01

Speed limits to be reduced in Tallinn city center

19.01

Tibetan Mastiff on Estonian island of Muhu gives birth to litter of 19 puppies

19.01

Bolt CEO: Building up defense industry would also benefit Estonia's economy

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: