Eurovision star Alika picks up five nominations for Estonian Music Awards

Alika is among those nominated for prizes in this year's Estonian Music Awards (EMA).
Alika is among those nominated for prizes in this year's Estonian Music Awards (EMA). Source: Universal Music Estonia promo
On Monday, the nominees were announced for this year's the Estonian Music Awards (EMA). Estonia's 2023 Eurovision representative Alika has been nominated for five awards, the most of any artist involved. Bedwetters were nominated for four awards, while Mari Kalkun, Anett x Fredi and Villemdrillem are all in the running for three.

"Estonian musicians and music are living in their prime," said Vaido Pannel, who is a member of the jury tasked with deciding who will take home the prizes at this year's Estonian Music Awards.

"The opportunity to formalize those creations and bring them to the attention of the public is the best it's ever been. It's great to see that so many new creators have been quickly welcomed and embraced."

"2023 was a really strong year in different genres and musically. Fresh newcomers expanded listeners' playlists and also having a galvanizing effect on more experienced creators," added Pannel.

The winners of the Estonian Music Awards will be announced at a special awards ceremony at Tallinn's Unibet Arena on February 1 at the Unibet Arena. The event will be hosted by singer Birgit Sarrap and Estonia's 2022 Eurovision contestant Stefan.

The full list of nominations for this year's Estonian Music Awards is as follows:

Debut Album of the Year

Alika "Alika"

An-Marlen "Iseendale"

Boipepperoni "Qqndqlt"

Alternative / Indie Album of the Year

Mart Avi "Wisteria"

Night Tapes "Perfect Kindness"

Pia Fraus "Evening Colours"

Songwriter's Album of the Year

Lonitseera "Loni jõulud"

Riho Sibul "Viimane"

Vaiko Eplik "Klišeed"

Ethno/Folk Album of the Year

Mari Kalkun "Stoonia lood"

Rüüt "Kiriküüt"

Trad.Attack! "Bring It On"

Trad.Attack! Source: Renee Altrov

Electronic Music Album of the Year

Ajukaja "Expensive Demos"

Dima Disk "Pahakas"

Dzheimz & Ninja "Millennium"

Hip-hop / Rap Artist of the Year

Clicherik & Mäx "Paksud"

Nublu

Villemdrillem "Väljateenitud"

Soul / Funk / R 'n' B Artist of the Year

Anett x Fredi "Read Between The Lines"

deLULU "Lolla"

Yasmyn "Round III"

Jazz Album of the Year

Karmen Rõivassepp & Aarhus Jazz Orchestra "Ambivalence"

Liisi Koikson ja Joel Remmel "Põimumised"

Tõnu Naissoo "Shapes And Colours"

Metal Album of the Year

Kannabinõid "Mass"

Mört "Fabulas Vulgaris"

Ocean Districts "Phantom Islands"

 

Rock Album of the Year

Bedwetters "It Is What It Is"

HND "Täiuslik torm"

HUNTA "Mängib rock'n'rolli bänd"

Bedwetters. Source: Maanus Kullamaa / Tartu 2024

Pop Artist of the Year

Alika "Alika"

Daniel Levi "14/02"

Noëp "Move Your Feet"

Female Artist of the Year

Alika "Alika"

An-Marlen "Iseendale"

Mari Kalkun "Stoonia lood"

Mari Kalkun. Source: Peeter Laurits

Male Artist of the Year

Noëp "Move Your Feet"

Riho Sibul "Viimane"

Vaiko Eplik "Klišeed"

Ensemble of the Year

Anett x Fredi "Read Between The Lines"

Bedwetters "It Is What It Is"

Trad.Attack! "Bring It On"

Music Video of the Year

5MIINUST x nublu x Nexus "Kõrvetab"

Bedwetters "Monsters"

Nublu "Ära ärata"

Song of the Year

2 Quick Start "Ristteel"

Alika "Bridges"

Karl-Erik Taukar "Silmad pärani kinni"

Meelik "Tuju"

Villemdrillem "Leekiv armastus"

Album of the Year

Alika "Alika"

Anett x Fredi "Read Between The Lines"

Bedwetters "It Is What It Is"

Mari Kalkun "Stoonia lood"

Villemdrillem "Väljateenitud"

The nominees for Classical Album of the Year are taken from four classical music genre categories:

Album of the Year

Tõnu Kõrvits "The Sound of Wings".

Performers: Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, conductor Risto Joost.

Solo or Chamber Music Album of the Year

Heino Eller. Complete Piano Music, Volume Nine

Performed by Sten Lassmann

 

Choral Album of the Year

Vox Clamantis. Music by Henrik Ødegaard

Vox Clamantis, conductor Jaan-Eik Tulve.

 

Symphonic or Stage Music Album of the Year

"Kratt" by Tubin. Bacewicz, Lutosławski

Performed by the Estonian Festival Orchestra conducted by Paavo Järvi.

November 30, 2023 and which meet all the entry requirements, were eligible to be nominated for the 2024 Estonian Music Awards.

