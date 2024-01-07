Estonian contemporary classical music – best of new works from 2023

While balancing gender in composer selection becomes increasingly important, in the case of Estonia, with many prominent and active female composers, it is practically unthinkable to plan a contemporary classical program without including a work by a female composer. See a selection of the most memorable world premieres from 2023!

Age Veeroos – 'Outlines of the Night' for flute/bassflute, clarinet, violin, viola, double bass

Veeroos, one of the most uncompromising modernizers of chamber music in Estonia, has devoted decades to the study of sound-based composition – a technique for composing music using sounds rather than traditional notes and intervals. "Her music creates a sensitive, enigmatic sound space where there is no room for simplification or idle talk. The personal poetic expression is supported by an important layer of electronics," composer Helena Tulve said.

While there are no electronics in "Outlines of the Night," here, too, a crystal-clear structure emerges from seemingly random fragments, the integrity of which is difficult to explain. British composer Simon Cummings wrote in the review of the first performance that the new composition is an "intoxicating" world of sound, which has "reduced the music to mere slivers of moonlight and shades of black." It is even hard to tell "whether the players are acting as an ensemble or a group of separate individuals."

Veeroos studied composition in Tallinn with Eino Tamberg and Helena Tulve, and in Karlsruhe with Wolfgang Rihm. She was awarded the Lepo Sumera Composition Prize in 2023 for her lifetime achievement and is currently pursuing a doctorate on the role of the sul ponticello in musical sound processes on bowed instruments.

The technique of playing near the bridge, known as "sul ponticello," produces a sound that is distinctly metallic or glassy. According to Veeroos, this change in the timbre of bowed instruments, especially during a longer musical phraze and when played quietly, is very interesting. She has been researching how composers have used this effect since the late 1990s. It can be also heard, for example, in the double bass part of her "Outlines of the Night," she said.

Listen to the Klassikaraadio broadcast of the premiere by the Ensemble for New Music Tallinn under the direction of Arash Yazdani in the link below.

· Toivo Tulev – "Six Last Words of Henry David Thoreau" (2016)

· Sander Saarmets – "And the sky turned yellow" (2022, Estonian premiere)

· Arash Yazdani – "Stromateis: Lessness" (2017, premiere)

· Age Veeroos – "Outlines of the Night" (2023, premiere – 00:54:20)

· Dror Feiler – "Excarnation" (2023, premiere)

Allison Kruusmaa – 'Elevation 2. Beyond the Sun' 10' | flute, clarinet, percussion, piano, violin, cello

Kruusmaa is the youngest composer on this list (born in 1992). Her work is described as ethereal, fragile and spacious featuring a delicate and sparse orchestration.

Last year, she joined the Austrian music publisher Universal Edition, a landmark library that features the music of Gustav Mahler, Arnold Schönberg, and Arvo Pärt, and premiered eight new works: compositions for chamber ensembles, an instrumental concerto, and an extensive piece for male chorus and saxophone quartet.

Kruusmaa received her composition degree under Helena Tulve in Tallinn, studied in Milan, and is now continuing her doctoral studies in composition for ballet.

In 2023 she began a residency at the Dutch National Opera and Ballet in Amsterdam, where she completes a larger scale work for the Estonian National Orchestra and the Rascher Saxophone Quartet. She is also working on a ballet for the Estonia National Opera to be completed this year.

Her music has breadth, light and tenderness. The lyrical sense of emotion is balanced by a crisp, clean form. Kruusmaa often sets her music to poetic texts about nature, exploring a wide range of musical timbres, e.g., timpani, horns, and wind orchestra.

The new composition "Elevation 2. Beyond the Sun" is inspired by the first verse of Charles Baudelaire's poem "Élévation" and premiered by Ensemble U: in Tallinn.

Above the mountains and above the clouds,

above the valleys, woods and lakes and ocean,

beyond the sun, beyond ethereal spaces,

and starry spheres, beyond their utmost bounds.

Listen to the Klassikaraadio concert from the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater in the link below.

· Age Veeroos – "Point of View" (2022)

· Alisson Kruusmaa – "Elevation 2. Beyond the Sun" (2023, premiere – 00:20:00)

· Tatjana Kozlova-Johannes - "Corners" (2017)

· Sander Saarmets – "Confluence" (2021)

Pärt Uusberg – 'Regiväli' 55' | for mixed choir and string orchestra, folklore text

Uusberg transformed the beloved traditional Estonian "regilaul," also called runosong or Kalevala-metric song, into a grand composition in eight movements, 50 minutes long, for mixed choir and string orchestra. The music is set to folk texts and melodies, with a recruit as the main protagonist of the story.

It is "a journey in the footsteps of our ancestors, one that also gives the listener the opportunity to enjoy a multi-layered narrative. While war is once again a relevant theme for us, a recruit is also, in a broader sense, a person confronted with temporality, the inevitability of mortality – the fate of each and every one of us," Margus Mikomägi wrote in the Delfi portal's review.

"Regiväli" has been four years in the making. It has finally found its way to paper and on stage, Uusberg said.

Väli I

Metsaligled, metsalagled

Sõjalaul

Miks see ilmake udune?



Väli II

Mis maksab muretsemine/ Piis pikka pilliroho marja

Taevane kiik

Mari kulda



Väli III

Hällilaul

Tähemõrsja

Pärt Uusberg directed the 13th Youth Song and Dance Celebration "Holy is the Land" in 2023. His post-pandemic festival program, inspired by Hando Runnel's poem "Let There Be Light," moved the entire nation and was a highlight for both participants and spectators, reaching hundreds of thousands of people through radio and television broadcasts.

Uusberg's music speaks of tender moments, the values of life, the wonder of music and dreams that help us through time. Most of Uusberg's compositions are choral songs. His list of works also includes large-scale forms, film music, and instrumental pieces.

He studied choral conducting under Heli Jürgenson and composition under Alo Põldmäe and Galina Grigorjeva. Pärt Uusberg put together the successful chamber choir "Good Night, Brother" for his brother Uku Uusberg's graduation performance. (Estonian: "Head Ööd, Vend")

"Regiväli" was premiered by chamber choir Head Ööd, Vend, and string orchestra Collegium Consonante, conductor Pärt Uusberg, at Rapla St. Mary Magdalene's Church.

Listen to the Klassikaraadio broadcast of the concert from St. John's Church in Viljandi.

Maria Rostovtseva – 'Calcium Cooke 1959' 4' | for symphony orchestra

Writing a month after the concert, composer Simon Cummings, said: "I cannot recall another occasion when I have been as simultaneously riveted and wrenched by a composition as I was with Maria Rostovtseva's 'Calcium Cooke 1959.'"

The composition is based on the description of an uncomfortable mental state caused by calcium deficiency, diagnosed by Cooke in his writings in 1959, Rostovtseva described her work.

"Premiered by the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Normunds Šne, the fact that it was some of the most arresting music I have heard in a long time only made it more outrageous when, after less than four minutes, the piece was over. Everything about it was encapsulated in its opening few seconds: a wonderfully huge smear answered by a delicate harp arpeggio; crudeness and elegance rudely thrust together."

"What followed was similarly polarized, occupying an askew sound world where the orchestra always acted as a large, single unit, their deliciously dirty, volatile form of lyricism ruined by noxious eruptions, ending up somewhere rather anguished. Its unexpectedly short duration only increased its power, both at the time and in retrospect. It's music that I have been unable to stop thinking about, and I only hope that Rostovtseva is given the opportunity to write something a lot longer for the orchestra next time," Cummings said in the review of the 2023 Estonian Music Days.

Maria Rostovtseva began her compositional studies in Tallinn under Tatjana Kozlova-Johannes and continued in the Hague. Rostovtseva has mainly composed chamber music.

Listen to the Klassikaraadio concert broadcast from Estonian Concert Hall in the link below (under Evelin Seppar).

Evelin Seppar – 'Kraft' 4 movements | 28' | for clarinet, symphony orchestra

"Kraft" takes its title and inspiration from Bach's motet "Komm, Jesu, komm."

"I have sung all of Bach's motets myself and it was a fragment of one of them that I heard in the spring of 2022 – 'My strength is fading more and more,' – that struck me again," Seppar said. "I knew immediately the title of my new concerto would be 'Kraft,' which means 'strength' or 'power' in German. I thought a lot about these words and what they mean to me and role they could play in an instrumental concerto."

The first performance of "Kraft" was so thoroughly absorbing and full of details that my thoughts kept revolving around it for a long time, Liis Rull wrote after the premiere in the culture magazine Sirp.

"The solo part of the work was the most meaningful – you could feel it already in the shadows of the opening blur, and after recovering from the shock wave that followed the peak of tension, again towards the end, when it began to seek balance," she said.

Seppar wrote "Kraft" specifically for Soo-Young Lee, the concertmaster of the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra's clarinet section, with whom she enjoyed a fruitful collaboration during the composition of the piece.

"Kraft" has a clear form, an expressive and versatile solo part, and a masterful orchestral treatment," wrote music critic Meeta Morozov in Muusika magazine. Both reviewers praised the soloist for her "truly absorbing performance, which was at once touchingly fragile, powerful and stunning" – she embodied a leader who is always moving in a certain direction, said Morozov.

"Kraft" was premiered by Soo-Young Lee (clarinet), Estonian National Symphony Orchestra, and conductor Normunds Šne.

Listen to the first performance from Estonia Concert Hall in the link below.

· Tatjana Kozlova-Johannes – "Dark Wings" (2022, premiere – 00:01:30)

· Evelin Seppar –"Kraft" (2023, premiere – 00:32:00)

· Maria Rostovtseva – "Calcium Cooke 1959" (2023, premiere – 00:14:00)

· Lepo Sumera – Symphany nr 6 (2000)

· Santa Ratniece – "Oreool" (2018)

Tatjana Kozlova-Johannes – 'Dark Wings' 13' | percussion, symphony orchestra

Kozlova-Johannes continues to prove herself as one of Estonia's most fearlessly radical composers. The essence of her music is "avant-lyricism in the midst of turbulence," wrote British composer and frequent reviewer of Estonian contemporary classical music, Simon Cummings.

The composition is inspired by a Wendell Berry's poem "To know the dark."

To go in the dark with a light is to know the light. To know the dark, go dark. Go without sight, and find that the dark, too, blooms and sings, and is traveled by dark feet and dark wings.

Although it featured solo percussion, it is in no way a concerto, according to Cummings. Rather, the percussion, consisting of just metallic percussion such as suspended cymbals, gongs, glockenspiel, and tubular bells, seemed to act as a catalyst for and embellishment of the orchestra's material, Cummings went on to explain.

"They were initially hazy, more the idea of a presence rather than an actual one, but slowly formed into a distinct lyrical entity. The song that materialized was strange and shadowy, highly beautiful but also heavy and tragic. /.../ Without anything resembling a conventional melody, 'Dark Wings' nonetheless sang, sometimes as overlapping roiling waves, later as soft suspensions while gongs rang out above. As with all of Kozlova-Johannes' music, though solemn and serious in tone, at its core it was deeply heartfelt, passionate and immediate," Cummings said.

Listen to the Klassikaraadio concert broadcast featuring "Dark Wings" in the link above (under evelin Seppar).

Liisa Hirsch – 'Earth Veins' 3 movements | 12' | 6 bagpipes

One of Estonia's most daring composers, Liisa Hirsch, managed to transform a group of traditional Estonian bagpipes into an experimental soundscape of slowly rising sequence of glissandos.

The bagpipe is a highly sensitive and capricious instrument with a mighty reverberating into distance sound but little range and no dynamics. Moreover, composing music for a bagpipe ensemble must also take into account its many "uncontrollable" characteristics, Hirsch said. How can you articulate a musical phrase when "the piercing sound of the windpipe emanates in a constant rumble and its bass thunders with an incessant rumble?" composer Margo Kõlar, introduced the concert.

Hirsch said she had set her mind to echo the catastrophic events of last February in southern Turkey and western Syria, where "the earth once again showed its destructive power." Hew Earth's veins are vital pathways with vibrating and resonant intersections, she said.

"The harmonies of 'Earth Veins' are hidden in the glissandos of the bagpipe, in the microtonal distances and oscillations," Hirsch said, explaining that in the glides [glissandos] from one pitch to another, the overtones "are a little different each time that creates different listening experiences."

Cummings writing about the performance said that the result was astonishing: "Occasional kinks in the ascent sounded like gear changes, and the remarkable combined effect gradually assumed the appearance of a wild, intense, never-ending, ever-expanding combination of crying, wailing, howling, and keening, perhaps (considering the title) coming from the Earth itself. Though the nature of this cry was kept distant – pain? anger? despair? hope? – its effect was immediate: everything about it sounded necessary and utterly urgent."

Listen to the Klassikaraadio concert broadcast from Tallinn Swedish St. Michael's Church in the link below or watch it on Youtube.

The two new compositions premiered by bagpipe ensemble: Katariin Raska, Ulvi Võsa, Karolin Vetevoog, Kaisa Kuslapuu, Mari Meentalo, Kerli Kislõi, conductor Margo Kõlar.

· Liisa Hirsch – "Earth Veins" (2023, premiere – 00:12:20)

· Margo Kõlar – "Patterns of Light" (2023, premiere – 00:33:55)

Tauno Aints – 'Wind Always Wins' 22' | mixed choir, string orchestra, text by Helo Illipe

"I discovered Heli Illipe's lyrics while working on the concert performance 'Last Angel' with Indrek Hargla. These highly symbolic poems about the human condition inspired me to create this series of works. I wanted to follow the path of development in a suggestive and figurative way. I chose lyrics that speak to themes close to my heart, about relationships and how we relate to the world," Aints said about his new work.

"The concert was melodious and watercolor-like, delicate, poetic and deeply felt, in keeping with the beautifully simple lyrics," a reviewer for the TMK magazine said.

Premiered by soloists Laura Štoma, Cätly Talvik, Toomas Tohert, Kristjan-Jaanek Mölder, Rainer Vilu and Geir Luht and Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, conductor Tõnu Kaljuste at the University of Tartu assembly hall.

Listen to the Klassikaraadio broadcast in the link below.

· Tauno Aints – "Wind Always Wins" (2023, premiere – 00:03:45)

· Arvo Pärt – "L'abbe Agathon" (2004/2008)

· Erkki-Sven Tüür – "Deep Dark Shine" (2023, Estonian premiere – 00:44:54)

· Lepo Sumera – "Concerto per voci e strumenti" (text Doris Kareva, 1997)

Erkki-Sven Tüür – 'Deep Dark Shine' 12' | string orchestra

"I remember my state of mind a little over two years ago: there was an underlying anxiety about something coming up that would bring many changes. Indeed, the planned premiere was cancelled because of the pandemic. But the forces of darkness that the world is once again facing were undoubtedly beyond the imagination of most people. Including mine. Today, this music sounds to my ears like a scream from the depths. In the hope that, even in the darkest hour of darkness, there is still a glimmer of light," Tüür explained his work.

"Deep Dark Shine" is a 12-minute work for string orchestra. The musical structure of this piece is based on constantly evolving chords, with the violas playing a melody that slowly develops from the central pitch. The chords are based on a dark layer built up by double basses and cellos, over which a layer of violins flickers like a glowing cloud.

The composition was first performed in 2022 by the Scottish Ensemble in Glasgow, and premiered in Estonia by Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, conductor Tõnu Kaljuste in 2023.

Listen to the Klassikaraadio broadcast from the University of Tartu assembly hall in the link above.

Viktoria Grahv – 'If You Take Away Your Black There Will Not Be My White' 9' | sinfonietta

Viktoria Grahv's orchestral piece was premiered at the concert of student compositions by the EAMT Sinfonietta, conducted by Toomas Vavilov.

"The highlight of the concert was 'If You Take Away Your Black There Will Not Be My White' by Viktoria Grahv, who clearly has a strange and fascinating, highly individual compositional voice, skirting around conventions and expectations. A burst of turmoil, a moment of elegance, a sequence of vaguely forlorn tremors, yet garnished with glitter – nothing about the piece was easy to pin down, which only made it more compelling. Even the introduction of a drum kit later on was simultaneously incongruous yet integrated, the music walking a fine line between rocking out (the instinct of the kit) and troubled orchestral material, which ultimately prevailed."

If you take away your black there will not be my white



It's so pleasant to feel your touch

through the branch of dead wood

and cold metal

Rise and fall, black and white, far and near

are moving too close together

If I take away my fall neither will you rise

If you take away your black there will not be my white

So let us helplessly gaze

how the far and the near slowly reach each other

through the branch of dead wood

and cold metal.



– Viktoria Grahv.

As a composer, Grahv has an unusual background: she first studied music in Kiviõli, an industrial oil shale mining town in Ida-Viru County, and then earned a degree in business administration from the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences and postgraduate degree in political science and governance from the University of Tallinn, before returning to music and studying composition under Tatjana Kozlova-Johannes and now under Helena Tulve. Grahv has written music for piano, choirs, solo voices and children, as well as different instrumental ensembles.

Listen to the composition here (Youtube link)

Tõnu Kõrvits and Doris Kareva – 'Songs from the Spring of Pain' 9 movements | 45' | for mezzo-soprano, mandolin, string quartet

Composer Tõnu Kõrvits and poet Doris Kareva have teamed up again for a joint project "Songs from the Spring of Pain."

"The idea started after one of my many trips to Mississippi, I noticed a poster on the wall that said, 'Because there's nothing more powerful than a woman singing the blues!' I took a picture of it and the phrase has haunted me ever since," Kõrvits said.

"Doris and I had been thinking about a new [contemporary classical/poetry] cycle for a while, something intimate, like chamber music of a broken heart, a breakup, hope, and love," he said. "She wrote a beautiful text that immediately began to sing, and I just had to pen it down."

The composition was performed for the first time by the string quartet M4GNET, Maria Valdmaa, soprano, and Jacob van Reuven, mandolin.

Listen to the Klassikaraadio concert broadcast from Estonia Concert Hall in the link below (starts at 00:02:50).

Rasmus Puur - 'Trickster' 11' | symphony orchestra

Puur's "Trickster" premiered at the Vanemuine Symphony Orchestra's end-of-season concerts. Kõrvits' "Rain's Songs to the Rainbow" linked Puur's new work with Rachmaninov's famous dances. Martin Kuuskmann, a two-time Grammy nominee, performs solo bassoon.

Conductor Risto Joost described Puur's new composition as "demanding for the orchestra to play and playful for the audience to listen to."

"It is a piece written for a large orchestral ensemble, as is Sergei Rachmaninov's Symphonic Dances, which concludes the concert. In this way, the two works form a bridge," he said.

The composer said he was inspired by a character of trickster, who also appears in various forms in Estonian mythology, mainly as a demon – Vanapagan.

"There is something about this character that is terribly captivating, compelling, and alluring; it grabs you and pulls you in. It can also bring freshness, excitement, and zest to our lives. But this type can change shape, transform, or morph. It can also become very dangerous and turn against you. It is this temptation, the binary of danger and tension, that inspired me to make this work," the composer told Tartu Postimees.

The second piece of the concert is Tõnu Kõrvits' "Rain Songs for Rainbow." The work was written as a dedication to the world-renowned bassoon virtuoso Martin Kuuskmann.

Listen to the Klassikaraadio concert broadcast from Vanemuine Concert Hall in the link below.

• Rasmus Puur – "Trickster" (2023, premiere – 00:05:00)

• Tõnu Kõrvits – "Rain Songs for Rainbow" (2022)

• Sergei Rahmaninov – Symphonic Dances

Märt-Matis Lill – 'A sweet breath of air... a gentle wind' 11' | clavichord, Estonian chromatic kannel

"Un'aura dolce... soave vento" ("A sweet breath of air... a gentle wind") is a passage from "The Purgatorio" of Dante's "Divine Comedy," in which Dante has just arrived in the Garden of Eden and feels the soft warmth of the air on his face.

A softly-breathing air, that no mutation

Had in itself, upon the forehead smote me

No heavier blow than of a gentle wind.

"This is one of the most beautiful and idyllic passages in 'The Purgatory,' which is filled with a special feeling of freedom and tenderness. I took the light, soft and gently shifting wind as the starting point for my work," Lill said.

Äli-Ann Klooren wrote in her column in Sirp that the composition was the most memorable of Estonian works in the concert. "It is a very figurative work: the tremolos of the kannel and the punctuated sounds of both instruments conjure up images of air currents and gentle gusts of wind," she said.

"A sweet breath of air... a gentle wind" is premiered by Anna-Liisa Eller on kannel and Taavi Kerikmäe on clavichord.

Listen to the Klassikaraadio concert broadcast from the the House of the Blackheads in Tallinn in the link below.

• Märt-Matis Lill – "Un'aura dolce... soave vento" (2023, premiere - 00:09:12)

• Helena Tulve – "Guardian" (2002/2023, premiere - 00:24:50)

• Tõnu Kõrvits – "Music for a Rainy Day – Prelude & Chaconne" (2022)

Ülo Krigul – 'House of Veils' 7 movements, 22' | for mezzo soprano, percussion, electronics

Krigul won Estonia's famous Au-tasu composition prize in 2023 with his "Synthesizer Concerto." His next work is an adaptation of Anaïs Nin's "House of Incest."

"House of Veils" premiered at the Arvo Pärt Center featuring soprano Iris Oja, percussionists Vambola Krigul and Lauri Metsvahi and Tammo Sumera on electronics.

The most complex of the four works in the concert was 'House of Veils' by Ülo Krigul," Simon Cummings wrote in a review of the first performance.

"Beginning in a world of fragmented and garbled speech, the piece blurred perceptions of acoustic and electronic," he said.

"The result was an all-enveloping soundscape where we were forced to navigate for ourselves. I can't help feeling that subsequent listens to this piece will result in entirely new trajectories and discoveries each time."

The text from Nin's poems was compiled by Hedi Rosma and Ülo Krigul.

Prephase

the morning I got up...

the morning I got up to begin...

the morning I got to begin

I got to begin

I got to begin this book

this book I coughed

I coughed something

something was coming

coming out of my throat

my throat was strangling me



I Wailing of the Unborn

I broke the thread

moving into the body

cathedrals wavering

feeling their own weight and my eyes

and my bones move

far beneath the level of storms

I spat out my endless bottoms of peace



II Moving into

perfumes suspended in darkness

lemons hang like lanterns

as I am drinking her pollen and honey

two shells of an oyster

unglued from its frame

soldered together

her eyes reflect water

white flame of her breath

the brown crust of earth

the soft secret yielding



III Wailing of the Universe



IV The most tired woman

I am the most tired woman of the world

life requires an effort which I can not make

don't say anything

because I see that you understand me and I am afraid of your understanding

I have such a fear of finding another like myself

and such a desire to find one

when I sit before my mirror I laugh at myself

I can not tell how these separate pieces can be me

I do not exist



V The House

Lies create solitude



VI The Window

blood spilled out of my ears

painted eyes weep

my feet under the pillows always

burn down the walls of our secret house



VII The Dance

without arms

inside

needles me

swelling skin

curtains away

Listen to the Klassikaraadio concert broadcast from the Arvo Pärt Center in Laulasmaa.

• Tatjana Kozlova-Johannes – "Fountain 2" (2011)

• Liina Sumera – "La fontana malata" (2023, premiere – starts at 00:17:50)

• Helena Tulve – "Salt" (2011)

• Ülo Krigul – "House of Veils" (2023, premiere – starts at 00:51:55)

Liina Sumera – 'La Fontana Malata' for mezzo-soprano, percussion, electronics

Musicologist Meete Morozova described the concert as a spectacle of its own, "the stage full of various percussion instruments as if it were some kind of laboratory where high art is created, with Liina Sumera's 'La fontana malata' leaving the most original impression."

"La fontana malata" for voice, two percussionists, and electronics is based on the Italian poem in which a narrator hears "heartbreaking" sounds coming from a malfunctioning fountain in the garden, as if someone were seriously ill and coughing. Palazzeschi's poem personifies the fountain, highlighting its morbidity, and at the same time comparing it to the efforts of his contemporary poets.

Music critic Saale Kareda wrote about Sumera's composition, describing it as remarkably fresh, colorful, with bright images. She recalled that the same poet, Palazzeschi, also wrote, "We should make fun of everything that we would normally weep over. A person can only be taken seriously when they can laugh," which befits Sumera's take on the "sickly fountain."

Sumara's composition was written for Iris Oja's powerful, expressive voice and character, "unfolding operatically, incendiary, and passionately," Kareda said. "In addition to the soloist, the composition allows the percussionists to shine vitriolically," and in its character the work "is a spirited gem in an otherwise predominantly contemplative landscape of Estonian new music."

"The dramatic effect was brilliant and witty, a glimpse into the tragicomedy of human existence," she said.

"An enormously engaging work, it reached levels of intensity that seemed almost implausible, positively radiating power and losing none of it as it ended in a soft reverberation, as if gently electrified," Cummings said.

"In terms of both its volatile drama and sonic imagination the piece brought to mind the tonal explorative, highly-charged music of George Crumb. It's extremely fortunate that the festival's concerts are available to listen to again," he said.

The Klassikaraadio broadcast from the concert is in the link above (under Ülo Krigul).

Helena Tulve – 'Gloria' 8' | mixed choir, liturgical text in Latin

"I was hesitant to write music for the Mass as there is such a strong tradition before me, but I feel like I have lived with the text now long enough and feel it running through me, or maybe I have developed a kind of imagination, my own connection to it," Tulve told Klassikaraadio.

The theme of imagination is also central to her "Visiones," commissioned by the Venice Biennale and composed for a one-time performance for the acoustics of St. Mark's Basilica in Venice in 2022.

Tulve said that "Gloria" is her consolidated attempt to "pour into a simpler and clearer form" what she has learned while working on "Visiones" and delving into ancient manuscripts found in Santa Maria della Fava and the Gospel of Mary Magdalene from the "Papyrus Berolinensis."

You can listen to Helena Tulve's "Visiones" in the link below, the concert starts at 31:20:00 and lasts 90 minutes.

Tulve described her work as a longing for a world between the space of reason and that of empirical perception: "In this time of violence and aggression, I feel more than ever the need to honor the imaginal, not the imaginary 'utopian,' but the true realm of the soul," she said.

The old manuscripts "are like an ancient runway we could follow," she said. "These [musical] representations and texts are not historical artifacts separate from us, they are part of us if we dare to open up mundus imaginalis."

Tulve said that the most profound impact on her musical thinking was the Gregorian chant she learnt and sung. "It has always been there for me, and it has been important, influencing me in a quiet way, but I have never written works directly based on it."

Tulve does not use liturgical texts and music directly, as they are contained in the manuscripts, but has an intuitive and personal approach, which she described as ascetic and Platonist; "It's almost about how the words taste in the mouth," she said.

In a liturgical work, the text flows uninterrupted from beginning to end, while Tulve scored many repetitions of certain passages where she felt they were most needed. "So it has an emotional connection to me personally," she said.

She also gave freedom to singers, where the voice is not rhythmically fixed. "There are moments when the structure disappears and the singers recite the text in their own pace," she said.

Listen to the Klassikaraadio concert broadcast from Tallinn Dome Church in the link below. Helena Tulve's new work "Gloria" performed by Vox Clamantis begins at 00:51:38.

Helena Tulve studied in Tallinn under Erkki-Sven Tüur and later in Paris, where she also mastered Gregorian chant and traditional music.

