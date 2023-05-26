Gallery: 'Estonia' theater premieres 'Lohengrin'

The Estonian National Opera premiered on Thursday night the legendary opera "Lohengrin" by Richard Wagner under the direction of Michel Dykema.

The Estonian National Opera is presenting Richard Wagner's romantic opera "Lohengrin," which had its world premiere in Weimar in 1850.

Wagner's opera, the director said, is a unique universe that entirely absorbs the audience. "The story's driving forces are the courage to fight, a thirst for power, passionate love and deep faith."

Arvo Volmer, the "Estonia" theater's music director and principal conductor, said that it had been nearly a century since Lohengrin had been performed on the Estonian stage. "The time had come to perform it once more."

"Estonia" will be staging another six performances in May, June and September.

This century, "Estonia" has staged five Wagner works in total with the most recent productions "Lohengrin" in the 1920s and 1930s.

The opera is directed and staged by Michiel Dijkema, a Dutch director and artist who received numerous international honors. The primary roles are performed by guest soloist from Romania, Germany, Finland, Ukraine and the United Kingdom, in addition to Estonian vocalists.

"Wagner is a maestro of magic, enchanted music and story-telling. And a clear storyline is very important for me; it must bring the protagonists and their emotions to the foreground. But it is also a story that raises many questions," Dijkema said.

The rehearsal of "Lohengrin," staged by Michel Dykema. Source: Siim Vahur

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!