Helena Tulve's 'Gloria' premieres during Tallinn Old Town Days

Vox Clamantis will premiere "Gloria," a new work by Estonian composer Helena Tulve, during Tallinn Old Town Days.

Vox Clamantis will give a concert entitled "Gloria" at the Cathedral of Saint Mary the Virgin (Tallinna Piiskoplikus Toomkirik) on June 4, blending music from the past two millennia. In addition to Gregorian chants and the 14th-century Tournai Mass, Helena Tulve's new composition "Gloria" will be performed for the first time.

On Saturday, June 3, the House of the Blackheads (Mustpeade Maja) will give two concerts in collaboration with the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra. The first event will be an open rehearsal of "Crisis," an opéra comique that will be performed at the Birgitta Festival. Soloist Tamar Nugis will be rehearsing with the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra and Tõnu Kaljuste as conductor.

Musicians Robert Traksmann and Hans-Christian Aavik will perform some of the highlights of the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra's "Concert Masters" ("Kontsertmeistrid") series during the evening concert. The concert features compositions by Biber, Schubert and Mozart.

In addition to these free concerts on June 3, visitors will have the opportunity to tour the House of the Blackheads. Two excursions will introduce participants to the history of the House of the Blackheads and the Brotherhood of the Blackheads, a guild for unmarried merchants and shipowners in Tallinn. Visitors will have access to areas of the building that are normally closed to concertgoers.

During Tallinn Old Town Days, classical music will be heard in other parts of town as well.

The church organist Liina Rahuoja will introduce the organ made in the Walcker workshop of the St. Olaf's Church (Oleviste kirik), followed by a concert of sacred compositions.

In the Church of the Holy Spirit in Tallinn (Tallinna Püha Vaimu kirik) parish organist Olga Gams will perform, while the ensemble Sine Nomine will perform works by Palestrina, de Victoria, Allegri, Vivaldi and other composers in the St. Peter and St. Paul's Cathedral (Peeter-Pauli katedraal)

In addition, concerts from the Tallinn International Organ Festival Reval 2023 is featured on the Old Town Days schedule.

The Tallinn Old Town Days are held from June 2-4.

