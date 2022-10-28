'Estonian Organs' series revived after 32 years

News
"Paide Church Organ." Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Estonian music professionals resurrected the "Estonian Organs" album series, which was originally released between 1970 and 1990. The first album, "Paide Church Organ," was recorded and released in October of this year by organist and music professor Andres Uibo. The second album, "Niguliste Church Organ," will be released in early 2023. The series consists of 15 albums in total.

The first album contains all five organ works by Ludwig van Beethoven, along with compositions by Max Reger and Rudolf Tobias.

"The Paide organ is extraordinary. You don't need to be worried if the name Kriisa is mentioned; it's a guarantee that you will go there and it will play. It's a fantastic instrument," Andres Uibo said.

Hardo Kriisa, a third-generation descendant of the Kriisa family that has been building organs in Estonia for over 130 years, keeps an eye on the Paide organ, which was built in 1933 by his grandfather Tannil Kriisa.

"Some of the organ registration is old Kessler's, but it was later expanded by my grandfather," Hardo Kriisa said, adding that after almost a hundred years the organ whistles are good.

The sound of the Paide church organ was recorded using the world-famous DSD (Direct Stream Digital) recording technology, which was used in Estonia for the first time.

"Everybody still has analogue ears — luckily we don't have any ZIPs in our heads — and the organ is an instrument that makes a real analogue sound," the project's sound director Priit Kuulberg said.

Because of the technology, the work has to be recorded in one continuous take, and this is how a vinyl of the Paide church organ was recorded in two hours last November.

Aular Soone, the sound engineer who released the vinyl, said that the album was not made with a commercial goal in mind, but rather to preserve and record Estonian culture.

The organ of St. Nicholas' Church (Niguliste kirik) has now been recorded as well, and the vinyl will be available early next year. The organs of Vigala and Kuresaare will be next; a total of 15 organs will be recorded all across Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:27

Estonia takes over Baltic Assembly rotating presidency

20:02

Analysts: Consumption starting to fall, confidence lower than 2008

19:19

State prosecutor: Court of Auditors candidate selection not regulated

19:12

Paldiski LNG terminal dock completed ahead of schedule

18:12

Estonia planning to reinstate temporary controls on southern border Updated

17:00

Ex-Postimees EIC: Decision not to publish Mihkelson story was collective

16:53

Hourly electricity prices to drop below €5 per MWh Saturday afternoon

16:27

Defense forces: Russia's annual nuclear drill smaller than expected

16:13

Prosecutors not launching criminal investigation into Pentus-Rosimannus Updated

15:02

Ülle Jaakma is appointed Rector of Estonian University of Life Sciences

Watch again

Most Read articles

26.10

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

27.10

Estonian FM wants to reinstate border controls at internal Schengen border

07:27

Papers: Marko Mihkelson took inappropriate pictures of a child

27.10

Danske Bank estimates money laundering fines at €2.08 billion

27.10

Estonia to ban Russian oil imports from December

27.10

Banks expect interest rates to continue rising

27.10

Bank of Estonia economist: Euribor is rising, interest margins are falling

27.10

Communications cable failure causes train delays across Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: