Tallinn University opens exhibition about Estonia's oldest public library

News
St. Olav's Church in Tallinn.
St. Olav's Church in Tallinn. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
News

On October 21, a selection of books from the oldest public library in Estonia, the library of St. Olav's Church (Oleviste kirik), which was built in the 12th century, will be on exhibit at the Tallinn University Academic Library.

A document from the 17th century mentions the year 1552: "...what remains of the Tallinn library from 1552 and is still located in the St. Olav's church..."

The source document is an inventory list compiled after the merging of the St. Nicholas' Church (Niguliste kirik) library and the St. Olav's library in 1658.

The purpose of the two church libraries was the similar: to serve as a scientific library for the intellectuals of the day, in the spirit of Martin Luther's teachings.

The heart of both libraries was religious literature. In addition to medieval scholastics and alchemists, the index shows that medicine, geography, law, history, agriculture, political science, musicology, poetry and modern philosophy were also represented.

The exhibition reveals what local scholars in the province of Estonia, which fell under Swedish rule during the Livonian War, read and what the academic climate was like in North Estonia prior to the establishment of the University of Tartu in 1632.

St. Olav's Church in Tallinn (Oleviste kirik). Source: Vladislava Snurnikova/ERR

The earliest public library in Estonia was doomed by modernization. In the 18th century, it became evident that donations from clerics and others could not help the library to keep pace with the fast growth of scholarly study.

Reopened in 1802, the University of Tartu increasingly overshadowed the churches' research potential, and in 1831 the library of St. Olav's Church merged with the Estonian General Public Library.

In 1968 the St. Olav's Church Library found a home in the Baltic Department of the Central Library of the Estonian Academy of Sciences, which is now the Tallinn University Academic Library.

The exhibition will be on display through December 18.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

12:38

Estonia's Kregor Zirk ready for action at FINA Swimming World Cup in Berlin

12:21

Finland nuclear power station reactor continues to be dogged with problems

12:15

Metropolitan Eugene interview: We cannot always say whether a war is just

11:51

Pentus-Rosimannus ECA candidacy verbal hearing set for November 8 Updated

11:29

Maarja Vaino: Removal of communist symbolism not cancel culture

10:28

Weekly: Estonia's fêted start-ups face their first major economic test

10:00

Growth continues at Urmas Sõõrumaa's companies

09:36

Mirjam Rääbis appointed heritage board caretaker director

09:05

Tallinn University opens exhibition about Estonia's oldest public library

08:57

Statistics: Producer price index up 23 percent on year to September

Watch again

Most Read articles

19.10

Defense minister: Russian army will recover sooner rather than later

19.10

Four suspected in €8-million cryptocurrency fraud

17.10

Estonia could get nuclear power plant by 2035

19.10

42 MPs initiate no-confidence motion in economic affairs minister

19.10

Rocca al Mare developer plans residential blocks up to 14-floors high

08:05

Estonian foreign minister: Putin should go to hell

19.10

Interview with a barista: Jozo

19.10

Gallery: Reconstruction work completed on Port of Tallinn's Terminal D

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: