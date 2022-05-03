Two Tallinn public libraries start loaning out museum tickets for free

Tallinn Central Library, Tallinn City Museum and Tallinn Literary Center are teaming up to provide the public with a new, free opportunity to experience culture — by loaning out museum tickets.

Beginning Wednesday, May 3, readers can loan joint tickets to Tallinn City Museum and Tallinn Literary Center from Kalamaja Library and Kadriorg Library.

The joint tickets provide access to all seven museums under the Tallinn City Museum umbrella as well as all three museums under the Tallinn Literary Center umbrella.

According to Tallinn City Museum director Heli Nurger, that their goal is to provide city residents with a comprehensive cultural experience.

"To read a book, watch movies based on books and visit exciting exhibitions based on books and movies, or to visit exhibitions and then look for more information about what they were about from books, which further enhances the experience," Nurger explained about the library-museum partnership.

Available for loaning are family or single tickets, which can be loaned once a quarter for a period of up to 14 days. Availability can be checked online via the online catalog ESTER.

Kadriorg and Kalamaja libraries are both branches of Tallinn Central Library.

