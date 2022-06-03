Gallery: 'Book boxes' available to Tallinn reading public this weekend

Culture
Book boxes will be open to the public in Tallinn for the Old Town Days, the weekend of June 3-5.
Open gallery
14 photos
Culture

'Book boxes' have been put out in prominent locations in Tallinn, with their contents available for members of the public to browse and read, marking the year of libraries.

The sturdy boxes (see gallery) not only contain reading material but also double up as seating, and are being put in place as part of Tallinn Old Town Days, LINK which started Friday.

Project manager Liina Valdre said: "During the year of the library, we are trying to find new places and ways to bring books and libraries closer to the people. In this case, for the first time, the program of the Tallinn Old Town Days also includes book boxes, where you can enjoy a pleasant reading on the move."

"As the Old Town Days celebrate their 40th birthday, we have literature dedicated to anniversaries on offer, but there will also be a selection of lectures dedicated to the environment and reading for children," Valdre added.

The free reads are to obe found at the History Museum's Grand Guild Hall on Pikk 17 (Ajaloomuuseumi Suurgildi hoone), the museum of Museum of Design and Applied Arts, at Lai 17 (Disaini-ja Tarbekunstimuuseum), the Museum of Photography (Fotomuuseum,  Raekoja 4-6), the Tallinn City Museum (Tallinna Linnaelumuuseum, Vene 17) and the Theater and Music Museum (Teatri-ja Muusikamuuseum, Müürivahe 12), via the Old Town Days format.

The books have been provided by the Estonian Savings Library (Eesti Hoiuraamatukogu).

--

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

