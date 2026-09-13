1,200 designers submitted visuals for new euro banknotes

With new security features now available, the European Central Bank wanted to redesign euro banknotes, says designer Anne Pikkov. She represented Estonia on the jury that carried out the pre‑selection for the new euro banknote designs.

"Euro banknotes have been in our wallets for more than 20 years. During that time, new security measures have been invented, paper and inks have improved, and values have changed. When the first series was created, Europe was united through architectural styles and heritage. The ECB wanted to review whether these visuals still speak to Europeans today, or whether new unifying elements are needed," Pikkov said.

The ECB set certain criteria. "Two themes were selected: 'European Culture' and 'Birds and Rivers'. Otherwise, designers had free hands. A total of 1,200 designers across Europe submitted proposals."

The jury included not only designers but also psychologists and neuroscientists. "We discussed the size of numerals, color intensity, and how the people depicted should represent specific fields," Pikkov said. "If the previous banknotes showed objects, the new ones will show the European person — their skills and achievements."

The public will also have a say. "Right now the vote is in people's hands. Anyone interested can indicate which directions they prefer. Based on this, the ECB will shape its final decision," she noted.

Five Estonian designers took part in the competition, though none reached the final selection.

For birds, the criterion was that they must be European species that migrate between European countries. "For rivers, designers could depict rapids, puddles, rain — even water crystals."

Although cash use may seem rare in Estonia, half of all transactions in Europe are still made with banknotes. "Digital payments didn't replace anything — they simply added another option," Pikkov said.

Existing banknotes will remain in circulation; the new designs will be added alongside them.

The new visuals can be viewed on European Central Bank 's website.

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