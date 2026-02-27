Around 500 counterfeit banknotes detected in Estonia in 2025

In 2025, 473 counterfeit euro banknotes with a total value of €23,635 were detected in Estonia.

The number of counterfeit banknotes detected during the year was consistent with the long-term average.

Usually, between 250 and 500 counterfeit notes are found in Estonia each year – one of the lowest figures in the EU.

The exceptions were 2018 and 2024, when the number of counterfeit notes in circulation was significantly above 1,000.

More than half (255) of the counterfeit notes detected were imitation €50 notes, 117 were imitations of €20 notes, and 47 were imitations of €10 notes.

Nine counterfeit €500 notes were also detected, along with five counterfeit €200 notes and 25 counterfeit €100 notes.

Most of the counterfeit notes detected in Estonia were poor quality imitations.

ATMs in Estonia accept euro banknotes of any denomination, though only dispense notes up to a maximum denomination of €50.

