Tallinn Central Library temporarily closed due to coronavirus

As of Monday, the main building of the Tallinn Central Library on Estonia Boulevard is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus, only contactless rental and return are offered.

Triinu Seppam-Saar, service director of Tallinn Central Library, said that the coronavirus has also reached the librarians of their main building and their families. "As our libraries are also visited by the elderly and other people at risk, we have directed close contacts to home offices to provide online services."

In addition to the main building of the central library, the Nurmenuku library will only offer contactless lending from 8 February. The Pääsküla Library, the Department of Foreign Language Literature of the Central Library and the Kalamaja Library have been closed since last week, all of them only offer contactless lending and return.

In those branch libraries whose doors remain temporarily closed, the return deadlines will be extended themselves.

