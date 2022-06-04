Gallery: 40th Old Town Days festivities started Friday

The annual Tallinn Old Town Days kicked off on Friday, the 40th year the event has been held.

Ketter Sarapuu, the principal organizer of the event, told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) that: "My biggest wish is that the locals will find their way to the Old Town again."

Organizers have prepared almost 400 different events, with both amateurs and top performers from Estonia and beyond taking part, Sarapuu added. "We have prepared a very large program. There is art, there is history through poetry; there is something for everyone here."

The celebration got underway with a large concert in Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) on Friday evening, featuring funk-soul act Lexsoul Dancemachine, Trikivabrik and the Tallinn police orchestra.

Events continue through to Sunday inclusive. More information is here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

