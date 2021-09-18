Tallinn celebrates Ethnic Culture Days

Tallinn will celebrate 'Ethnic Culture Days' for the seventh time this month. Events will take place from September 18-26 in the capital.

On Saturday (September 18), there will be a traditional ethno-fair on the Town Hall Square in the Old Town.

Over the next week, there will be free language cafes, workshops, exhibitions and cinema screenings, concerts and overviews of the culture and customs of different nationalities living in Tallinn.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center) said the Ethnic Culture Days have become an expected event in the city's autumn cultural program.

"Tallinn is home to people of nearly 100 different nationalities. So, to celebrate the cultural diversity of our hometown, it is good to meet at least once a year and get to know each other's backgrounds through several musical performances, workshops and a food fair," he said.

On September 24, Ethnic Culture Days will mark the Day of National Minorities, commemorating the first gathering of the Estonian National Forum in 1988.

The largest ethnic groups in Tallinn are Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians, Finns, Jews and Tartars.

"Each ethnic group brings along their culture and traditions, the imparting and preservation of which is important primarily to themselves. The multiplicity of cultures makes the city's cultural landscape more diverse and much richer for all inhabitants of the city," Tallinn City Government said in a press release.

The Ethnic Cultures Day programme can be found at: https://huvi.tallinn.ee/uritus/rahvuskultuuride-paevad-2020

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!