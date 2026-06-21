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Tallinn Fringe announces first acts for 10th anniversary festival

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Tallinn Fringe 2024
Tallinn Fringe 2024 Source: Anton Serdjukov
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The Tallinn Fringe Festival turns 10 this year and will celebrate with its traditional month-long performing arts line-up across the capital.

Tallinn Fringe is an open-access, multi-genre arts festival that takes place throughout the city in August and September.

The event brings together local and international artists working across comedy, theater, music, dance, circus, cabaret, spoken word and more. 

The first part of the program was announced last week and tickets are already on sale.

"One of the joys of a Fringe festival is finding something you never knew you were looking for," said Tallinn Fringe organiser Dan Renwick.

Tallinn Fringe 2025 Source: Anton Serdjukov

"As we celebrate our 10th edition, we're inviting audiences to dive into the programme, take a chance on something new and join us in celebrating 10 years of Fringe in Estonia."

This year's first programme release includes comedy, theater, music, dance, circus, cabaret, burlesque, improv, spoken word, family-friendly entertainment and genre-defying performances taking place in venues across Tallinn.

One of the highlights is a series of outdoor performances in Tallinn's Town Hall Square, featuring circus acts, sword swallowing and dance performances. The free public events are supported by Culture Ireland and the Irish Embassy in Estonia.

New shows will be added every Monday throughout the summer.

The festival runs from August 18 to September 18.

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Editor: Helen Wright

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