Ministry to begin offering €10,000 grants to young creators

The Ministry of Culture plans to introduce a new state cultural scholarship of €10,000 starting in August 2026. The support is intended for five creative professionals up to age 35 with higher education, to help them develop their careers and build international contacts.

According to the explanatory memorandum of the draft regulation by the minister of culture, the aim of the support is to assist young professionals.

"After leaving the higher‑education system, young creative professionals find it difficult to build an international career and acquire specific professional knowledge and skills. The scholarship supports activities that allow emerging creators to pursue self‑development, build networks and prove themselves professionally, both in Estonia and internationally," the authors of the draft wrote.

The €10,000 support for each scholarship recipient covers participation in international programs, including fees as well as living and travel costs. The total budget for the scholarship competition this year is €50,000.

The explanatory memorandum notes that the new scholarship will not increase costs for the state budget.

"The scholarship amount is planned at €10,000. The previous scholarship budget was €46,000. The restructured scholarship base is the same. In 2026, the ministry's budget base will be increased by €4,000," the memorandum states.

In the future, the possibilities for the scholarship budget will be assessed annually during the budget‑planning process.

Support can be applied for by Estonian citizens and long‑term residents up to age 35.

"The scholarship applicant must have at least a bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification, preferably higher education in a creative field," the memorandum states.

According to the memorandum, a creative professional may also have education in another field, as the ministry takes into account the specifics of cultural and artistic disciplines. The Ministry of Culture will accept applications electronically. Applicants must attach a portfolio, CV, letters of recommendation and confirmation from the program provider.

An assessment of the applicant is given by a five‑member committee appointed by the minister of culture. In making its decision, the committee considers the applicant's previous preparation, the impact of self‑development on professional fulfillment, and the potential broader impact on Estonia's cultural sphere. In the case of equally strong applications, the ministry prefers choices that ensure representation of different creative fields among the scholarship recipients.

The scholarship recipient must submit a report within 30 calendar days after the end of the program. The Ministry of Culture will demand repayment if the applicant provided incorrect information or discontinued the program. The regulation enters into force on 1 August 2026.

Last year, the Ministry of Culture ended its cultural scholarship program funded from its budget, which supported studies at foreign universities as well as important cultural projects and creative commissions. At that time, the ministry awarded 20 scholarships worth €2,300 each. The ministry justified ending the program due to low interest from applicants.

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