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Tartu Midsummer event to bring folk traditions, live music to the city

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Tartu Midsummer at the Estonian National Museum (ERM). June 23, 2025.
Tartu Midsummer at the Estonian National Museum (ERM). June 23, 2025. Source: Silver Tõnisson
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Tartu's official Midsummer celebration returns June 23, once again offering a daylong festival outside the Estonian National Museum headlined by zombie folk stars Puuluup.

With Midsummer's Eve falling on the night between two consecutive public holidays for Victory Day and Midsummer on June 23 and 24, residents of Estonia's larger cities often leave town for more rural areas to celebrate.

Now in its second year, Tartu Midsummer brings Estonian traditions to the city, offering local residents and visitors from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds a chance to better experience one of the country's biggest holidays.

The program includes a Midsummer fair, folk songs and dance games led by Folklore Club Maatasa, flower crown and sauna whisk workshops as well as guided tours of Raadi Manor in Estonian and English.

The festival grounds next to the Estonian National Museum (ERM) open at 11 a.m., with food and drinks available through midnight.

Live music on the main stage will kick off at 7 p.m., and the Midsummer bonfire will be lit at 8 p.m.

A parallel Tartu County Defense Day event will also take place in the museum's A parking lot from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both events are free of charge.

Click here for directions and more information.

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Editor: Aili Vahtla

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