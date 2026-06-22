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Island ferry traffic for Midsummer down from last year

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Ferries Piret (foreground) and Tõll taking people to and from Muhu.
Ferries Piret (foreground) and Tõll taking people to and from Muhu. Source: TS Laevad
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Fewer people have traveled to Estonia's islands to celebrate Midsummer so far this year, despite additional ferry capacity, TS Laevad said, with both passenger and vehicle numbers slightly below last year's levels.

The ferry Regula, which operates on the Virtsu–Kuivastu route toward Saaremaa and Muhu, makes additional trips if needed under a contract with the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, said Indrek Randveer, chairman of the management board of TS Laevad.

"Regula is deployed when we see that at least 40 vehicles were left behind from the previous ferry and the next trip is sold out," Randveer said.

On the Rohuküla–Heltermaa route toward Hiiumaa, the main ferries Tiiu and Leiger make extra trips as required.

"On the Virtsu–Kuivastu route, online tickets are sold up to 70 percent of the vessel's capacity, and on the Rohuküla–Heltermaa route up to 60 percent. This means that when online tickets are sold out, passengers can still buy tickets in the general queue at the port ticket office," Randveer said.

From Thursday through Sunday, the two routes carried a total of 52,633 passengers and 22,814 vehicles. Last year, the same period saw 56,649 passengers and 23,350 vehicles, meaning passenger numbers were down 7 percent and vehicles 2 percent.

Saturday, June 20, was still the busiest day so far this year, with 3,172 people traveling to Hiiumaa and 7,672 to Saaremaa and Muhu.

Last year, the two public holidays, June 23 and 24, fell on Monday and Tuesday, while this year Monday is a working day, although shortened. As a result, the peak rush may still be ahead.

The ferry Regula ferry at Kuivastu Harbor, on the Western Estonian island of Muhu. Source: Margus Muld/ERR

Regula began making additional trips on the Saaremaa route on Thursday, June 18, and completed eight extra trips on each day of the weekend. Last year, Regula made 36 additional trips over the same period.

"The number of Regula trips compared with last year indicates that the busiest days are still ahead — Monday and in the coming days, especially Wednesday," Randveer said.

Although travel to the islands has been spread over five days this year, the main return rush to the mainland is still expected on June 24–25. Those without an online ticket should be prepared for longer waiting times.

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Editor: Märten Hallismaa, Argo Ideon

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