X!

New carrier to service four small island ferry routes

News
The Kihnu Virve, one of the two ferries whose crews went on strike on July 26.
The Kihnu Virve, one of the two ferries whose crews went on strike on July 26. Source: Kristi Raidla
News

The Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture has selected a new operator through a public procurement process to provide ferry services for five years between Vormsi, Kihnu and Manilaid and the mainland, as well as between Saaremaa and Hiiumaa.

The new contract for ferry routes between the mainland and Kihnu will run through September 30, 2032; the contract for the mainland-Vormsi route through October 14, 2032; and the contract for the Saaremaa-Hiiumaa route through October 31, 2032. Tuule Liinid OÜ, which currently operates the Ruhnu-Munalaid, Ruhnu-Pärnu and Ruhnu-Roomassaare ferry routes, was selected as the winning bidder in the public procurement process.

The current contract with Kihnu Veeteed AS for the Kihnu-Munalaid and Manilaid-Munalaid ferry routes expires September 30 next year, while the contract for the Rohuküla-Sviby route expires October 14 next year and the Sõru-Triigi route contract expires October 30 next year. The new operator will take over the routes after those contracts expire.

In addition to price, bids were evaluated based on the characteristics of the replacement ferry and other quality criteria. Tuule Liinid received the maximum number of points for factors including the replacement ferry's capacity and ice class, as well as for offering a paid internship position.

The total annual cost of Tuule Liinid's bid for all routes was broadly in line with current costs, at €7.4 million excluding value-added tax, the ministry said.

"Ferry connections to the small islands are provided by state-owned vessels. The main change under the new contract is that the new replacement vessel for the state-owned ferries will be better able to cope with adverse weather conditions, meaning it will also be capable of operating in ice and will therefore provide more reliable connections to the small islands," said Andres Ruubas, head of the Public Transport Department at the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture.

Compared with the current replacement ferry Reet, the new replacement vessel will be able to carry seven more passenger cars, for a total of 27. That is close to the capacity of the state-owned ferries Kihnu Virve, Ormsö and Soela, which can carry up to 32 passenger cars, he added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:25

Opposition party leader: Ministry of Defense has been lying to the Riigikogu

13:01

Estonia's offense stalls in World Cup qualifying loss to Hungary

12:57

Estonian rescue workers' physical fitness leaves something to be desired

12:23

Estonia averages nearly 100 traffic collisions a day

11:58

Audit: Continued confusion in national defense hiking risks of state property misuse

11:57

Dairy farmers' €30M debt fate unclear as Saudi buyer takes over E-Piim

11:51

Fewer Estonians on subsistence benefits, but costs keep rising

11:20

Lack of job opportunities forces thousands of older Estonians into early retirement

10:40

New carrier to service four small island ferry routes

10:12

Tartu high school wall collapse adds millions to city's repair bill

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.08

Estonia's threat assessment has not changed, says foreign minister Updated

26.08

Outspoken influencer Andrew Tate claimed to have Estonian passport

27.08

Expert: Ukraine in 2021 and the Baltics today not in a comparable situation

27.08

Gallery: Estonia's timber Nature House taking shape on Tallinn waterfront

27.08

Media: CIA chief's Moscow visit to warn Russia against attacks on NATO, war in Iran

27.08

Estonia's Ministry of Finance forecasts tense fiscal situation in the coming years

27.08

Tallinn's Knitting Raves put a crafty spin on local soft clubbing

27.08

New pond near Tallinn's Stroomi beach to help drain flood water

27.08

2 Estonians potentially missing following Nepal mudslide

27.08

Estonian Drama Theater terminates 'mistake' hiring after ecstasy admission

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo