Outdated ferry to continue operating Ruhnu small island route

The ferry Runö.
The ferry Runö. Source: Urmet Kook/ERR
Tuule Liinid OÜ has won the tender to operate the Ruhnu ferry service, but officials admit the vessel Runö no longer meets current needs.

The Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture announced last week that Tuule Liinid OÜ has won the contract to operate passenger transport to and from the small island of Ruhnu from June 2026 to October 2031, with 300 trips a year on routes to Munalaid, Pärnu and Roomassaare.

Ruhnu Mayor Raimet Figol said he was "as satisfied as one can be" with the outcome. "The municipality prefers having one operator to negotiate and communicate with," he said. But he added the state-owned vessel Runö needs upgrades: "The engine should be replaced and other improvements made so it is more seaworthy."

Tuule Liinid CEO Tõnis Rihvk admitted the vessel is "not the most suitable." "The main engine is too weak to move the ship fully loaded. It works for passengers and cargo, but not for vehicles," he said, noting seven engines have been replaced since 2018. He estimated upgrades would cost €200,000–€300,000. "A new vessel would be ideal, but it would also be good if this one were properly upgraded," Rihvk added.

State Fleet spokesperson Kristel Kask said Runö was built to specifications and holds a valid seaworthiness certificate. Failures, she said, have come from frequent overloading. "We understand users' concerns," Kask said. "It is too early to say whether a refit is unavoidable, but we are actively seeking options."

The catamaran ferry, built by AS Baltic Workboats, has served the Ruhnu route since 2012. It carries 60 passengers and up to two cars but has faced recurring breakdowns, including at least once each summer for the past five years.

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

