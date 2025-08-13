X!

Ferry serving remote Estonian island breaks down for second time this month

The Runö, a high-speed catamaran that provides ferry services to Ruhnu.
The Runö, a high-speed catamaran that provides ferry services to Ruhnu. Source: Urmet Kook/ERR
On Tuesday evening, the Runö, a high-speed catamaran serving the remote Estonian island of Ruhnu, went out of service due to a technical malfunction.

Tuuleliinid, which operates the route connecting Ruhnu with Munalaid, Roomassaare on Saaremaa and the mainland in Pärnu, announced that on Thursday, replacement service will depart Ruhnu for Roomassaare at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and Roomassaare for Ruhnu at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The Runö's captain, Indrek Aer, said it's not yet clear what caused the latest malfunction, adding that they expect to determine what happened, along with an estimate for when the ferry will be back in service, by Thursday.

Aer added that backup vessels from a rescue fleet will run four times a day between Ruhnu and Munalaid, based on earlier bookings.

Ruhnu Municipal Mayor Raimet Figol told ERR that the vessel's recurring technical issues stem from its original design — as well as its age.

He explained that the catamaran has been in service for 14 years, and at the time it was built, the state had opted for a lower-class build.

The Runö, long dogged by breakdowns, most recently suffered another technical malfunction last week, which was repaired within a day.

ERR has asked the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture for comment on how they view the possibility of ensuring a more stable connection with the remote Baltic Sea island.

Ruhnu is a remote Estonian island of 11.9 square kilometers in the Gulf of Riga, geographically closer to Latvia's Courland coast than to any point in Estonia. It has an official population of fewer than 150 residents.

--

Editor: Liisa Matsar, Aili Vahtla

