Estonia's Ruhnu island aiming to run on entirely renewable energy by 2030

Ruhnu island.
Ruhnu island. Source: Jürgen Randma/Riigikantselei
The Estonian island of Ruhnu, off the coast of the Gulf of Riga is aiming to run entirely on renewable energy by 2030. According to Sulev Alajõe, managing director of the Estonian Islands Energy Agency, the first steps have already been taken in that direction.

"Ruhnu and Saaremaa have already been participating in the Clean Energy for Islands program for four years, and the overall goal for all participating European islands in this program is that by 2030, the 30 participating islands could be 100 percent powered by renewable energy," said Alajõe.

Alajõe added that for Ruhnu, it would also be possible to increase the island's wind energy production capacity. An even more important consideration is the need be to boost the amount of energy stored on sunny and windy days.

That way, it can be used when wind and sun are scarce. Once a suitable solution is found, the island's diesel generator would remain as a back-up option to be used in case of emergencies.

"The current situation on the island of Ruhnu does not allow for a solution like that, because it is precisely the two capacities I have mentioned that are lacking," he said.

According to Alajõe, discussions with the government on the complete switch to renewable energy will continue.

"This is technologically possible in every way, and hopefully the central government will be able to achieve it. It will certainly mean making certain investment decisions, but those investments will definitely pay off," Alajõe said.

If the plans do come to fruition, there will be no further need for diesel to continue to be transported to Ruhnu every year.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Aleksander Krjukov

