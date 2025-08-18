Scope of planned Estonia-Latvia power link worrying Saaremaa residents

The scale of the planned fourth electricity connection between Estonia and Latvia is causing pushback among residents of Saaremaa.

Elering, together with Latvia's state energy company, is planning a fourth electricity connection between Estonia and Latvia, which could be completed in about 10 years. From the state's perspective, additional transmission capacity is needed, but final funding decisions for the more than €1 billion project will only be made after studies and the planning process are completed.

The scale of the planned overhead line, stretching from Paide to Saaremaa's west coast, has sparked strong opposition among islanders. Initially, two lines were to be routed across Saaremaa, but planners have since decided one will suffice.

"It is true that our preferred corridor is the existing transmission corridor. And in that case, if it can be used, about 90 percent of the new overhead line could run along the old route," said Priit Heinla, Elering's offshore grid development manager.

The overhead line would end at a large substation to be built a couple of kilometers inland from Saaremaa's west coast. Locals are worried that subsea cables could make landfall at their only sandy beach and harbor. In addition, transmission cables from future offshore wind farms could also come ashore at the same location.

"Right next to Liivaranna, almost at zero meters, we would then have a situation where not only the Estonian-Latvian subsea cable comes ashore, but also Saare Wind Energy's cable, Sunly's cable and all the others. In essence, our children would be swimming in a cable zone," said Tuulikki Laesson, a representative of Koovi Village Society.

The fact that the fourth Estonia-Latvia connection would not run directly overland between the two countries but instead take a wide arc through Saaremaa has led many to believe that the line is actually being built primarily to serve future offshore wind farms.

"Why take the roundabout way and not build it overland? If we route it through mainland Estonia, we don't actually get additional transmission capacity with Latvia, because we would essentially be connecting to the same substation where the existing lines already end," explained Jaanus Uiga, undersecretary for energy at the Ministry of Climate.

"This new cable provides the needed capacity and maximum benefit. We need additional connections so that the Baltic states have stronger internal links. In the future, the cheapest electricity may not only come from Finland but also from the south. At the moment, no final decision has been made on either the fourth Estonia-Latvia or the third Estonia-Finland cable," Uiga said.

Because this is an interconnection between Estonia and Latvia, with a total cost exceeding €1 billion and Estonia responsible for around 60 percent, the cable built on the Estonian side will not stop at the border but will be extended to the Latvian coast in cooperation with Latvia's energy company.

--

