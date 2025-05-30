Estlink 2 power cable to resume service in late June, ahead of schedule

With repairs progressing faster than expected, the Estonian-Finnish undersea power link Estlink 2 will resume operation on June 25 — more than two weeks ahead of schedule, Estonian transmission system operator (TSO) Elering announced Friday.

The date for returning the Estlink 2 to the market has been moved forward from the previously estimated mid-July to June 25, as repairs, which began in May, have progressed faster than expected, Elering said according to a press release.

According to Reigo Haug, head of Estlink operations, the section of the submarine cable damaged by a ship's anchor on December 25 last year has now been successfully cut out.

A roughly one-kilometer-long spare cable now needs to be connected to the remaining undamaged sections, he added.

"Both the preparatory and repair works have progressed well, and there have been no setbacks," Haug said. "The construction of the first repair joint will be completed today, and construction of the second will begin next week."

The Finnish-Estonian electricity interconnection will return to market operation on June 25, following the completion of repairs and successful testing.

Elering has previously estimated the current round of repairs will cost between €50 million and €60 million.

Estlink 2 was previously offline due to a malfunction last year, when repairs costing over €30 million took more than seven months to complete.

Estlink 2 has a transmission capacity of 650 megawatts (MW).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!