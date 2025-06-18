Undersea electricity cable EstLink 2 back online from Friday

The EstLink 2 cable connecting Estonia and Finland, damaged by a shadow fleet vessel on Christmas day, will be back online Friday after months of repairs.

Elering said the work had been completed ahead of schedule and the connection will be available on the electricity market again starting from 1 a.m. Friday morning.

"Thanks to thorough preparation and seamless cooperation with our partners, we managed to restore EstLink 2 to working order before the originally set deadline," said Reigo Haug, head of the EstLinks Unit.

He said the damage to the submarine cable caused by a ship's anchor has now been fully repaired.

The damaged section was removed and replaced with an approximately one-kilometer-long spare cable, which was connected to the existing undamaged cable sections.

"After the cable was repaired, the replacement section was buried, and data was collected on the cable's burial depth. Post-installation tests and cable energization have also been carried out. Before releasing the EstLink 2 connection back to the electricity market, load tests are being conducted to ensure that the cable is fully operational and ready for continued use," Haug added.

The EstLink 2 connection was forcibly switched off on December 25, 2024, due to damage caused by a ship's anchor.

