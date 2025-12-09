X!

New electricity connections between Estonia and Finland, Latvia will take at least 10 years

News
Pylon at an Enefit Power plant.
Pylon at an Enefit Power plant. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

New electricity connections between Estonia and neighboring countries will not be completed until the mid to late 2030s, a new report by Elering says.

The Estlink 3 connection with Finland and the fourth powerline with Latvia are scheduled for completion between 2035 and 2038, according to an updated plan.

Both projects have moved from the preparation phase to detailed planning and environmental impact assessment.

The third submarine cable between Estonia and Finland, Estlink 3, is planned to be built between 2035 and 2038. A national special plan has already been launched for the project, and an investment decision is planned for 2028, according to Elering.

The fourth alternating current connection between Estonia and Latvia is planned to be built in the same timeframe to strengthen the main grid connections between the two countries, improve reliability, and enable the integration of large-scale renewable energy. A national special plan is also underway for this project, with the investment decision expected in 2027–2028.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

