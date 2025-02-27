X!

EstLink 3 plans expected to reach Estonian government in coming months

News
Estlink power transmission cable.
Estlink power transmission cable. Source: Ain Köster/Elering
News

The initiation of a special planning procedure to build a third electricity interconnection between Estonia and Finland is currently awaiting the opinion of Lääne-Nigula Municipality as well as other affected parties. A draft of the special planning procedure for EstLink 3 is expected to reach the Estonian government within a few months.

Last November, system operator Elering submitted an application to the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture to initiate a special planning procedure to enable a 330-kilovolt high-voltage line from Rehemäe to Aulepa and the necessary buildings to be constructed for EstLink 3.

EstLink 3 will be moored in the municipality of Lääne-Nigula in Aulepa, where a converter station will be built. From there a high-voltage line will be constructed to Rehemäe. Feedback from the municipality and other parties is currently being sought, said Kaidi-Kaisa Kaljuveer, head of state planning at Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

"We have received feedback from the local government there, they want to give us feedback by mid-March. Unfortunately we cannot move forward with it before then. We are hoping that by mid-March they will be ready to give us the feedback so that we can send the draft special planning proposal to the government. I hope we are talking about that happening in spring, over the coming months, not the end of spring," Kaljuveer said.

Estonian Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications Erkki Keldo (Reform) also said that it is necessary to move ahead with the EstLink 3 specific planning procedure as soon as possible. "If we are talking about cheaper energy prices in the future, it is important to establish the EstLink 3 connection, and all the planning has to be done for that," he said.

The overhead line between the Rehemäe substation and the Aulepa converter substation, which is necessary for the establishment of the EstLink 3 electricity interconnection, is planned as a 330-kilovolt overhead line, which must be able to carry all the capacity of EstLink 3 and, if necessary, additional capacity from offshore wind farms around the main Estonian islands.

This is not the only specific planning required for the construction of EstLink 3. In December last year, the government launched a special planning project to reinforce the high-voltage grid in the Tallinn region. The reinforced network is needed to move more transmission capacity between the eastern and western regions, and a new high-voltage substation will be built near Lake Ülemiste to provide Tallinn with additional supplies. The area covered by the specific plan includes Saku Municipality, Kiili Municipality, Rae Municipality and Raasiku Municipality, and the specific plan is expected to be adopted in 2027.

Elering is expected to reach an investment decision on EstLink 3 in 2026-2027, after which it will be clear whether the project will be implemented and when the connection will be built. In principle, the new connection could be completed in 2035. To support the construction of EstLink 3, Elering is applying for EU funding.

EstLink 3 is planned to have a DC interconnection capacity of 700 MW.

EstLink 3 is marked with a blue line on the map. Source: Eelring

EstLink 3 would consist of a direct current cable linking Estonia and Finland along with converter stations at the ends of the cable. On the Estonian side, the proposed EstLink 3 would include a DC submarine cable, an overland cable, a converter station potentially located in the Aulepa area, and a new 330 kV overhead line onshore connecting EstLink 3 to the existing 330 kV network in western Estonia.

EstLink 3 will require the reinforcement of the existing network. This will require the construction of a new 110kV/330kV substation in Tallinn, which will be connected to the 330kV substations in Aruküla and Kiisa via new 330kV lines. In addition to the construction of new lines, the existing 330kV overhead lines Kiisa-Rakvere, Rakvere-Püssi, Paide-Sopi and Sopi-Sindi will be reconstructed.

Estonia currently has two electricity interconnections with Finland – EstLink 1 and EstLink 2 – with a combined transmission capacity of around 1,000 MW. Both are owned by Elering and the Finnish system operator Fingrid.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

Last year's Estonian state budget deficit smaller than forecast

19:52

Smoke sauna art installation brought to ruins of Tartu Cathedral

19:45

Free entry to some of Tallinn's top museums this Sunday

19:29

Scottish post-rock band Mogwai announce September Tallinn show

18:53

EstLink 3 plans expected to reach Estonian government in coming months

18:15

Georgian film festival gets underway at Tallinn's Artis Cinema

17:52

Eneli Kindsiko: Why aren't many students attending the school closest to home?

17:15

Pool player Denis Grabe starts season with stunning win over double world champ

16:55

Tartu advising apartment association leaders on crisis preparedness

16:13

Justice chancellor: Estonia's car tax law unconstitutional

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

26.02

Latvian carrier airBaltic to expand its Tallinn operations

26.02

Record number of big stars to play concerts in Estonia this summer

26.02

Agency recommends buying new PC after Windows 10 updates discontinued

26.02

Stefano Braghiroli: The Baltic states in the era of Trump's insecurity

26.02

Electricity prices remain high in Estonia due to minimal wind

16:13

Justice chancellor: Estonia's car tax law unconstitutional

25.02

Young researchers in Estonia: Degree aside, doctoral studies a well of skills

09:25

Switching languages boosts bilingual toddlers' expressive freedom

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo