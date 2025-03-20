X!

Utilitas, Sunly submit competing Saaremaa offshore wind farm bids

News
Offshore wind turbines (photo is illustrative).
Offshore wind turbines (photo is illustrative). Source: European Wind Energy Association/Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)
News

Offshore wind farm developers Utilitas and Sunly have submitted competing applications for the construction permit for an offshore wind farm west of Saaremaa.

The applications went to the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA), which is organizing the tender.

The TTJA announced: "The deadline for submitting competing construction permit applications for the Saare 7 offshore wind farm area was March 18. Two developers are competing for the Saare 7 sea area."

Sunly Wind OÜ submitted its application on July 15, 2021, updating it September 6, 2024, the TTJA said, followed by OÜ Utilitas Wind's competing application.

Saare 7 offshore wind farm zone. Source: Land Board.

An auction for the Saare 7 area tender (see map above), expected to take place in June with a starting price for the 158.9-square-kilometer area coming to €2,383,500 (€15,000 per square kilometer), will be held no later than 60 days after the approval of the application evaluation results.

Construction and environmental impact assessment will begin no later than 90 days after the announcement of the winning bid, followed by the TTJA's decision on whether to issue a permit; so far, the TTJA has announced five winners of offshore wind farm area auctions, initiated construction permit and environmental impact assessment processes 11 times, and approved one environmental impact assessment report.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

