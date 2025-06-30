X!

Eleven lighthouses in Estonia to open doors for free on July 1

Sõrve lighthouse in Saaremaa.
Sõrve lighthouse in Saaremaa. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
July 1 marks the eighth annual celebration of the World Day of Marine Aids to Navigation. In Estonia, visiting 11 lighthouses on this day is traditionally free of charge.

Last year, more than 94,000 people visited lighthouses in Estonia — the highest number in the past four years. "For the third year in a row, the most popular lighthouse was Sõrve on the island of Saaremaa, which welcomed 25,016 visitors," said Andres Unn, lighthouse manager at the Transport Administration.

Estonia has a total of 55 operational lighthouses, all of which are managed by the Transport Administration. On the World Day of Marine Aids to Navigation, 11 of these lighthouses will be open to the public free of charge: Ristna, Kõpu, Vormsi (Saxby), Tahkuna, Pakri, Ruhnu, Kihnu, Osmussaare, Naissaar, Vilsandi and Narva-Jõesuu. Additionally, visitors can access the Sõrve lighthouse at a discounted rate on July 1.

"While 11 lighthouses were open to the public last July, this summer people will have the chance to visit as many as 13. For the first time, visitors will also be able to access the Upper Lighthouse of the Tallinn Range, for which a suitable operator was found this year and which will soon open its doors. In the future, the Transport Administration plans to open two more lighthouses — Mehikoorma and the Lower Lighthouse of the Tallinn Range," Unn added.

The World Day of Marine Aids to Navigation is organized by IALA, the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation.

Tallinn's upper lighthouse. Source: Marina Karasva

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Eleven lighthouses in Estonia to open doors for free on July 1

