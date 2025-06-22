Tallinn's upper lighthouse to open doors to visitors

In July, the upper lighthouse of Tallinn will be opened to visitors. There are also plans to renovate and open the second, or lower, lighthouse of the Tallinn range. Last year, nearly 95,000 people visited lighthouses in Estonia, reflecting the growing popularity of lighthouse tourism.

The long-closed upper lighthouse of the Tallinn range in Lasnamäe will soon open its doors to visitors.

"The Tallinn range's upper lighthouse sits 80 meters above sea level and 40 meters above its base. Inside, a spiral staircase leads to the top — all 182 steps of it — so it's quite the physical workout," said Ego Riener, chair of the Estonian Lighthouse Society.

Although today the lighthouse flashes with a powerful LED light, for a long time in the not-so-distant past, it guided sailors using an incandescent bulb.

"This lantern operated continuously for 150 years. It was in use from 1858 until 2008, when it was replaced with LEDs — which are far more powerful, reliable and provide a stronger light," Riener said.

There has long been debate, Riener noted, about whether lighthouses have lost their relevance in the modern age.

"In reality, visual contact with a landmark remains important for sailors. Even with electronic charts, it's a key navigational aid that won't disappear," he said.

From the upper lighthouse, visitors can enjoy sweeping views of both the sea and Tallinn's Old Town. For those navigating from the sea, it's crucial to keep the upper and lower lighthouse lights aligned.

"If you're coming in a small boat from Naissaar or Aegna, you need to make sure the lights are in line — and you keep going straight until you arrive safely," Riener explained.

The two lighthouses form a strategically vital leading light range in Tallinn Bay, guiding both large and small vessels safely through the shallow waters between Naissaar and Aegna toward the harbor.

There are 55 lighthouses in Estonia, 12 of which have been open to visitors until now. The Tallinn range's upper lighthouse will be the 13th added to that list.

"This is also a matter of cultural heritage," said Kermo Vinnikov, head of the Transportation Administration's property management department. "Last year, visitor numbers surpassed 95,000 in total. The most popular lighthouse is currently Sõrve, at the tip of Saaremaa, which saw nearly 25,000 visitors last year."

According to Riener, people are drawn to lighthouses because of the unique vantage points they offer.

"And maybe also because historical lighthouses have such cool architecture," he added.

Meanwhile, the lower Tallinn range lighthouse, located near Kumu, is set for major renovations. Plans include building a museum, restaurant and hotel on the site, with completion expected by 2027.

Tallinn's upper lighthouse. Source: Marina Karasva

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!